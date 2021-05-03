Di 18 Konferensia anual di Liderazgo femenino na Ko0rsou

Lidernan femenino dunando ehèmpel



Willemstad – Sharon Katushabe na Uganda, Dr. Birgitte Tan na California, Merka i Nina den Heyer na Boneiru ta e tres oradónan prinsipal ku ta kuminsá e di 18 Konferensia Anual di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou ku e tópiko ‘Female Leaders Leading by Example’ riba djasabra 29 di mei awor.

E di 18 Konferensia Anual di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou ta importante pa e hende muhé ku ta kombinando trabou,, famia i bida en general; e studiante femenino ambisioso ku ke tin un karera eksitoso; empresarionan, profeshonalnan di rekurso humano; tur hende interesá pa sa balor di lidernan femenino den un organisashon.

Kada partisipante mester sali di e konferensia ku informashon di balor, enkurashá i empoderá, sabiendo ku e tambe por logra skohiendo e sosten ku e mester.



Ta un reto atrobe pa yega e di 18 konferensia ku mester bira un biaha mas unu na nivel profeshonal, ku informashon interesante i oportunidat úniko pa partisipantenan espesialmente traha riba bon relashon.

Tambe lo tin e aña aki atrobe rekonosementu di un ‘Outstanding Woman’, e muhé ehèmpel di den Karibe, ku ta mas bieu ku 60 aña i kende durante di su karera a hasi algu ku ta benefisiá hende muhé.

I pa di dos aña lo tin tambe presentashon di e Margaret Star, e rekonosementu pa kontinuá na motivá un hóben ambisioso.

Siguiendo resolushon di e konferensianan tras di lomba lo duna atenshon durante di e di 18 konferensia aki na loke ta hasi hende muhé fuerte i eksitoso.



Aktualmente ta trahando riba wèpsait di e konferensia pero pa mas informashon bishitá riba facebook: About Female Leadership.

Pa registrashon i mas informashon por tuma kontakto na aboutfemaleleadership@gmail.com òf via app 5612818.

18e jaarlijkse conferentie over vrouwelijk leiderschap op Curaçao

Vrouwelijke leiders als voorbeeld

Willemstad – Sharon Katushabe in Oeganda, Dr. Birgitte Tan in Californië, VS en

Nina Den Heyer op Bonaire zijn de drie keynotesprekers die de 18e jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference op Curaçao starten met het onderwerp ‘Female Leaders Leading by Example’ op zaterdag 29 mei 2021 op Curaçao.

Deze 18e jaarlijkse conferentie over vrouwelijk leiderschap is belangrijk voor de vrouw die werk, gezin en leven in het algemeen combineert; de jonge ambitieuze vrouwelijke student die streeft naar een succesvolle carrière; bedrijfseigenaren, HR’s, iedereen die geïnteresseerd is in de waarde van vrouwelijke leiders in organisaties. Elke deelnemer moet de conferentie verlaten met waardevolle informatie, aangemoedigd en bekrachtigd, wetende dat ze het ook kan redden en dat ze haar steun kan kiezen.

Het is wederom een ​​uitdagende weg om de 18e conferentie te bereiken die weer op professioneel niveau zal zijn, met tussendoor interessante informatie met wederom de unieke kans voor deelnemers om specifiek aan goede relaties te bouwen.

Dit jaar is er weer de erkenning van een Outstanding Woman, een rolmodel uit het Caribisch gebied, ouder dan 60 jaar en die tijdens haar professionele leven deed wat andere vrouwen ten goede kwam.

En voor het tweede jaar zal er ook de uitreiking zijn van de Margaret Star, de erkenning om een ​​jong ambitieus persoon te blijven motiveren.

Naar aanleiding van resoluties tijdens de afgelopen conferenties zal tijdens deze 18e conferentie opnieuw aandacht worden besteed aan wat professionele vrouwen sterk en succesvol maakt.

De conferentiewebsite wordt momenteel verbouwd, dus voor meer informatie en updates kunt u ons bezoeken op Facebook: ‘About Female Leadership’.

Voor registratie en meer informatie kunt u contact opnemen met aboutfemaleleadership@gmail.com of app 5999561 2818.

18th Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao

Female Leaders Leading by Example



Willemstad – Sharon Katushabe in Uganda, Dr. Birgitte Tan in California, USA and

Nina Den Heyer in Bonaire are the three keynote speakers starting the 18th Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao with the topic ‘Female Leaders Leading by Example’ on Saturday May 29, 2021 in Curaçao.

This 18th Annual Female Leadership Conference is important for the woman combining work, family and life in general; the young ambitious female student aiming to have a successful career; business owners, HR’s, everyone interested in knowing the value of female leaders in organizations. Each participant must leave the conference with valuable information, encouraged and empowered, knowing that she also can make it and that she can choose her support.



Again it is a challenging road to reach the 18th conference that will again be on a professional level, with interesting in-between other information with again the unique opportunity for participants to specifically build on good relationships.

There will be this year again the recognition of an Outstanding Woman, a role model from the Caribbean, older than 60 years and who during her professional life did what benefitted other women.

And for the second year there also will be the presentation of the Margaret Star the recognition to continue to motivate a young ambitious person.

Following resolutions during the past conferences attention will be given again during this 18th conference on what makes professional women strong and successful.



The conference website is under reconstruction so for more information and updates please visit us on facebook: ‘About Female Leadership’.

For registration and more information please contact aboutfemaleleadership@gmail.com or app 5999 561 2818.