Sektor di hospitalidat desapuntá den suavisashon di medida limitá

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou huntu ku dòkter Izzy a hasi un tremendo trabou pa den un tempu record redusí e kantidat di infekshonnan. Banda di esaki, un tremendo trabou i esfuerso ta keda hasí pa oumentá e kantidat di persona bakuná na Kórsou i CHATA ta sumamente gradediso pa esaki.

E poblashon di Kòrsou i e empresanan a kontribuí bon den esaki. Pueblo a sakrifiká su derechi di liberdat i empresanan a karga ku e perdida finansiero ku nan a eksperensiá un biaha mas.

Awor ku e situashon ta bou di kòntròl atrobe, industria di turismo, kende ta esun ku te ahinda a keda impaktá mas tantu, a spera ku lo a hasi mas esfuerso pa fasilitá turistanan pa biaha pa Kòrsou atrobe.

Ta inkomprendibel kon esaki no a tuma luga. Nos a spera ku por lo menos hende por a bai laman atrobe i ku e e plachi di dia lo a kita, paso nos tur sa ku esakinan no ta kontribuí (asina tantu) na e oumento di infekshon. A keda pruebá ku pafo na laman no tin infekshon i sigur no si mantené distansia sosial. Sintá den outo ku un miembro di famia di kas e riesgo di infekshon tampoko no ta mas grandi ku ora bo ta na kas ku otro.

Sinembargo, de-eskalashon di medida sigur lo a yuda pa trese mas turista nos isla.

Banda di esaki e introdukshon di e tèst di antigen tres dia despues di yegada ta inakseptabel. Na promé lugá paso tur hende ku drenta nos pais mester a prueba un resultado negativo di PCR tèst kaba i na di dos lugá, e antigen tèst no ta konfiabel. Konsekuentemente, si e resultado ta un positivo falsu, e turista i henter su grupo mester bai den kuarentena obligatorio pa restu di su vakashon. Por último, introdukshon di un test adishonal ta pone ku un persona ku ta keda pa un siman, mester hasi mínimo tres pa kuater tèst den korto tempu, kual realmente ta inakseptabel.

Anto ahinda nos no ta papia di e prosedura super kompliká di 3 o 4 difrente aplikashon, e uploading di varios dokumento i pago online pa regla bo dokumentonan di biahe pa Kòrsou. Sin menshoná e fayonan tékniko di e aplikashon aki ku ta pone ku varios biahero a keda pegá na Schiphol i Miami. Un bèrguensa pa Kòrsou!

E echo ku niun di e tres puntonan ku industria di turismo a duna komo konseho/petishon no a keda konsiderá, ta hasi hopi difisil i laga tiki base pa eksihí muchu medida di e empresanan ku ya ta karga konsekuensianan finansiero.

Ademas esaki ta pone ku ahinda no tin un perspektiva pa mas o menos 50% di dunado di trabou den e industria di turismo i tambe nan aliadonan ku aktualmente ta desempleá. No lubidá ku ta trata aki di mas o menos 16.000 hende, inkluí nan famianan ta 40.000 persona ku no sa si mañan tin pan riba mesa.

A konsekuensia di e medidanan ku no a keda suavisá, empresanan mester sigui hasi uso di e sosten finansiero (NOW regeling) kual ta pone ku mester kòrta 20% di salario di nan personal. Esaki tambe tin dieskuater luna andando i defakto no por sigui pidi esaki di e empleadonan.

Komo CHATA nos ta para 100% tras e programa di bakunashon di gobièrnu i ta sostené esaki te asina leu ku nos por.

Lokual nos ta haña hopi straño ta ku hendenan bakuná no ta haña eksonerashon di tur e tèstnan obligatorio i tampoko e posibilidat pa nan move mas liber. Esaki lo ta segun nos un hopi bon insentiva pa laga hende bakuná i lo tin tambe un efekto positivo riba e kantidat di turista ku ta biní Kòrsou.

Pa resumí nos por konkluí ku e industria di turismo, e empresanan afiliá i tur empleado ta desapuntá den e suavisashon di medida aktual ku no ta den balansa ku e situashon. Esaki mientras tin hopi desempleo i un kantidat supstansial di empresa ku lo no habri bèk ku awor ta bira aún mas.

Pa e motibu aki CHATA ta hasi un apelashon na gobièrnu pa no warda dieskuater dia pa sigui suavisá e medidanan, pero aktua awor i por lo menos komuniká e plan di suavisashon pa asina brinda un lus na final di e horizonte pa empresanan i tur otro hende.

E preteksto ku no por traha un plan delantá paso e situashon i e viro di Corona ta kambia kontinuamente no ta aseptabel. Es mas, tur empresario mester keda plania semper apesar ku e realidat por bai diferente i si esei ta e kaso mester ahustá e plan i tur hende lo tin komprenshon.

Gobièrnu tin e obligashon pa guia nos i esaki mester sosodé per medio di un plan di akshon balansá.

Dit artikel is geschreven door CHATA Chairman, Mr. Hans Slier.

Toerisme sector zwaar teleurgesteld over recent aangekondigde versoepelingen.

De regering en Dr Izzy hebben een fantastische job gedaan om het aantal besmettingen in een record tijd weer onder controle te krijgen en daarnaast met een enorme inspanning het aantal gevaccineerde personen op Curaçao tot record aantallen te laten oplopen. De CHATA is hen daar enorm dankbaar voor.

De bevolking van Curaçao en de bedrijven hebben daar een enorm steentje aan bijgedragen, de bevolking door de enorme beperkingen op hun grondrechtelijke vrijheden te tolereren en de bedrijven daarnaast door de enorme financiële offers die zij opnieuw hebben gebracht.

Nu het onder controle is hadden wij als toeristen industrie, de industrie die ‘by far’ het hardste geraakt is, verwacht dat ook voor toeristen het weer aantrekkelijker gemaakt zou worden om weer naar Curaçao te komen.

Onbegrijpelijk

Het is onbegrijpelijk dat dat niet is gebeurd. We hadden op zijn minst verwacht dat mensen weer naar het strand mochten en dat het Plachi di Dia eraf zou gaan immers iedereen weet dat deze twee zaken niet of nauwelijks bijdragen aan het aantal besmettingen. Bewezen is dat buiten op het strand niemand besmet wordt zeker niet zolang men afstand houdt en als je met je huisgenoten in de auto zit dan is het besmettingsgevaar ook niet groter dan wanneer je thuis bent.

Maar de versoepeling van deze maatregelen had zeker bijgedragen aan de komst van meer toeristen.

Overmatig Testen

Daarnaast blijft voor ons als toeristen industrie nog steeds de ingevoerde Antigentest drie dagen na aankomst onacceptabel, ten eerste omdat iedereen die komt al een negatieve PCR test heeft moeten afleggen, ten tweede omdat de antigen testen heel onbetrouwbaar zijn (en dus bij een vals positieve uitslag er voor zou zorgen dat de betreffende toerist met al zijn medereizigers voor de rest van zijn vakantie in quarantaine moet). En als laatste omdat het nog extra invoeren van deze test er toe leidt dat mensen die een week blijven in een week tijd minimaal 3 keer maar meestal 4 keer getest moeten worden iets wat echt onacceptabel is.

En dan hebben we het nog niet over de ontzettend moeilijke procedure om via 3 of 4 verschillende apps, het uplooden van diverse bestanden en het online betalen om een inreisdocument te krijgen voor Curaçao. Plus de technische mankementen die deze app heeft waardoor er zowel op Schiphol als in Miami al tientallen reizigers zijn blijven staan, wat een blamage voor Curaçao!

Het feit dat geen van deze drie punten die de toeristen industrie had gevraagd doorgevoerd zijn maakt het wel heel moeilijk om nog draagvlak te vragen van deze bedrijven voor de maatregelen waarvan met name deze bedrijven wederom de financiële gevolgen moeten dragen.

Daarnaast zorgt dit ervoor dat er ook nog steeds geen uitzicht is voor de ongeveer 50% werknemers in de toeristen industrie en haar toeleveranciers die momenteel werkeloos zijn. Let wel dit zijn ongeveer 16.000 mensen en dus met hun gezinsleden erbij ongeveer 40.000 mensen die niet weten of ze morgen weer brood op de plank hebben.

Ook moeten de bedrijven door het niet verder versoepelen van de maatregelen nog langer van de NOW regeling gebruik blijven maken en dus 20% korten op het salaris van hun personeel. Ook dat duurt al 14 maanden en is eigenlijk niet meer te vragen van ons personeel.

Als CHATA staan wij voor 100% achter het vaccinatiebeleid van de overheid en steunen dat dan ook daar waar wij kunnen.

Wat wij wel heel vreemd vinden is dat dan mensen die gevaccineerd zijn niet vrijgesteld worden van alle testverplichtingen en dat zij zich ook niet veel vrijer mogen bewegen. Dit zou volgens ons een hele goede incentive zijn voor mensen om zich te laten vaccineren en daarnaast ook een zeer positief effect hebben op het aantal toeristen dat naar ons mooie Curaçao komt.

Teleurgesteld

Samenvattend kunnen we stellen dat voor de toeristen industrie, de daaraan verwanten bedrijven en alle medewerkers de versoepeling van de maatregelen zoals die nu zijn doorgevoerd zeer teleurstellend zijn en niet meer in balans met de situatie. En dit terwijl er heel veel mensen werkeloos zijn en een aanzienlijk aantal bedrijven niet meer open zal gaan en dit nu alleen maar erger wordt.

Derhalve roept de CHATA de regering op om het niet bij deze hele kleine versoepelingen te houden en pas weer over 14 dagen verdere stappen te overwegen maar nu al verdere versoepelingen in te voeren en om op zijn minst de planning voor de versoepelingen aan te geven zodat er een horizon is waar mensen en bedrijven naar toe kunnen leven en werken!

De zeer flauwe opmerkingen dat hier geen planning van te maken is gezien de wispelturigheid van het Corona virus gaat niet op! Immers elke ondernemer moet de hele tijd plannen en natuurlijk wijkt de werkelijkheid altijd af maar daarop moet je je plannen bijstellen iedereen zal dat begrijpen.

De regering heeft de plicht om ons te leiden en dat dient volgens een planmatige en gebalanceerde aanpak te verlopen!

This article has been written by CHATA Chairman, Mr. Hans Slier.

Hospitality sector disappointed in limited relaxing of measures

The Government and Dr. Gerstenbluth have done a fantastic job to get the number of infections under control in record time. Along with that, they have applied enormous effort to increase the number of vaccinated people in Curaçao. CHATA is extremely grateful to them for this.

The people of Curaçao and the companies have contributed a lot to this pandemic. The population tolerated the limiting restrictions on their fundamental rights and the companies have made great financial sacrifices. Now that the situation is under control, we as a tourist industry expected that the fact that the virus is under control again, would result in release of measures that re-activate the sector and thus our economy again. After all, during the partial lockdown of the past 6 weeks, it is almost impossible to attract tourists to our island under these circumstances. And everyone knows that especially the tourism industry was one that has been hit hardest.

Incomprehensible

It is incomprehensible that this has not happened. We had at least expected that people would be allowed to go to the beach and that the Plachi di Dia would be removed. Everyone knows that these two things contribute little or nothing to the number of infections. It has been proven that no one gets infected in open air, and on the beach, certainly not if they keep their distance and if you are in the car with your housemates; the risk of infection is not greater than when you are at home. However, the relaxation of these specific measures had certainly contributed to the return of tourists to our island.

Excessive Testing

In addition, the implementation of the Antigen Test to be taken three days after arrival remains unacceptable, especially for the tourism industry stakeholders. Firstly, everyone who comes to Curaçao would already have had to take a PCR test. Secondly, the antigen tests are very unreliable. Therefore, it could result in a false positive, which would ensure that the tourist in question has to be quarantined with all their fellow travelers for the rest of their holiday. Lastly, the extra implementation of this test means that people who stay a week in Curaçao, would have to test at least 3 times, but most probably 4 times, which is means that tourists easily will choose for another destination and stay far away from Curacao.

This is without mentioning the incredibly difficult procedure to use 3 or 4 different apps, uploading various files, and paying online, to get an entry document for Curaçao. Furthermore, the technical flaws that this platform has, already resulted in dozens of travelers that to be left standing at both Schiphol and Miami, is a disgrace for Curaçao!

The fact that none of these three points, which the tourist industry specifically requested to not implemented, have been installed anyway, makes it very difficult to demand support and commitment from the same companies that have to bear the financial consequences once again.

In addition, this ensures that there is still no prospect for the approximately 50% employees of the total tourism industry, and its suppliers, who are currently unemployed. Note that this is roughly 16,000 people, and with their family members it could be approximately 40,000 people who do not know whether they will have a living again tomorrow.

By not implementing more flexible measures, companies must also continue to make use of the NOW scheme and thus cutting the salary of their employees by 20%. This has been going on for 14 months and is no longer to be asked of from our staff. At CHATA, we are 100% behind the Government’s vaccination policy and therefore support it wherever we can.

What we find very strange as well, is that people who have been vaccinated are not exempted from all testing obligations and they are not allowed to move more freely. We think this would be a very good incentive for people to get vaccinated and this will have a very positive effect on the number of tourists that come to our beautiful island as well.

Disappointed

In summary, we can say that for the tourism industry, the related companies and all employees, the relaxation of the measures as they have now been implemented, are very disappointing and are no longer in balance with the current situation. This is taking place while many people are unemployed, and a considerable number of companies will no longer be able to stay open; this will only get worse.

Therefore, CHATA is calling on the Government to remove themselves from these minor eases in measures and to reconsider further evaluation within the coming 14 days. Instead, to introduce further easing now and at least indicate the schedule for the de-escalation so there is a horizon for people and companies to look forward to.

The silly remarks that the release of measures cannot be planned in the long run is not valid! After all, every entrepreneur must plan all the time and of course reality always deviates, but you have to adjust your plans accordingly and everyone will understand that.

The government has a duty to guide us, and this should be done according to a planned and balanced approach!