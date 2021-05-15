Medidanan suavisá lo trese mas turista / New Relaxed Measures will bring more Tourists

Medidanan suavisá lo trese mas turista

Willemstad, 15 di mei 2021 – Na komienso di e siman aki gobièrnu a anunsiá varios medida adaptá. Un di e medidanan ta ku boto, privá i komersial, por sigi operá mientras ta mantené na reglanan di higiena i distansia sosial. Banda di e otro de-eskalashon di medidanan manera e.o. sinta kome den airu liber na un restorant, negoshinan i pakusnan ku por habri, spa, gym i salonnan di beyesa ku por brinda servisio un biaha mas, gobièrnu ta indiká den e ‘Ministriele Beschikking’ ku lamannan tambe ta habrí pa publiko. Esaki basta ta kumpli ku reglanan general kontra aglomerashon i mientras deporte akuatiko si ta prohibí ahinda.

CHATA ta hopi kontentu di tende e notisia aki ku ta benefisiá nos komunidat i su salú mental. Sinembargo, esaki ta nifiká tambe ku un turista lo skohe pa Kòrsou mas lihé komo su destinashon di vakashon pa asina e por gosa i relahá di nos playanan.

CHATA ta yama danki na gobièrnu pa nan koperashon durante e temporada difísil aki i pa tuma e petishonnan di sektor den konsiderashon. Medidanan ta suavisando poko poko, komunidat ta bakunando i tur esaki ta fasilitá e posibilidat pa ekonomia rekuperá.

New Relaxed Measures will bring more Tourists

Willemstad, May 15, 2021 – Earlier this week, the Government announced several adapted measures. One of the adapted measures was that boats, both private and chartered boats, could continue to operate while maintaining a hygienic environment and a social distance protocol in place. Aside from the other de-escalated measures, such as outdoor dining, stores and business opening and spa’s, gyms, hair salons and barbers providing services once again, the Government states in the “Ministeriele Beschikking” that beaches are also open to the public, as long as you adhere to the general regulations against agglomeration and not for sporting activities.

CHATA is very happy to have received this news as it benefits the community and their mental health. Also, this means that the chances of tourists choosing Curaçao as their vacation destination to enjoy and relax on our beautiful beaches will be higher.

CHATA thanks the Government for their cooperation during these difficult times and for taking the sectors wishes into consideration. The measures are slowly de-escalating, the community is getting vaccinated, and this all together facilitates the possibility for the economy to start building back up.

