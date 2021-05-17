SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Armed robbery at supermarket in Defiance area, Arrests made in several cases last week

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 16th, 2021

Armed robbery at supermarket in Defiance area

The Special Robbery Unit of the Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a supermarket on Hilda B. Richardson Road, Defiance. This robbery took place on Friday, May 14 around 5:00pm. Central Dispatch received several calls about a robbery in progress and immediately directed the police patrols to the area.

At the scene, officers spoke to victims and several witnesses. According to the information, two young masked man armed with a handgun threatened the employees and took money from the cash register. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the Police Force on +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 / 205 or the police tip line on 9300. You may also leave a private message via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Controls on road tax

The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM in consultation with the Receiver’s Office have started with traffic controls in relation to non-payments of road taxes.

On Saturday, May 15, controls here carried out at various locations including Sucker Garden Road, Welfare road and A.J.C Brouwers Road. The patrols stopped a total of 63 cars and controlled 97 people for a number of offenses. They also issued 39 fines and remanded 15 vehicles to the Receiver’s Office for unpaid taxes.

Motorists must be aware that these controls will continue over the next few weeks. Motorists are also urged to ensure that their vehicles comply with the technical requirements of the road traffic regulations and have their road tax paid.

Arrests made in several cases last week

The Police Force St. Maarten KPSM made five arrests the last week in connection with various infractions, ill-treatment and possession of stolen goods.

One arrest took place on Wednesday, May 12, at 1:30pm. The patrol apprehended the suspect with initials R.J.M. during a control, as he was suspected of involvement in vehicle theft. The suspect was taken to the Philipsburg police station pending further investigation.

Dangerous Trends

The Police Force Sint Maarten’s Traffic Department has noticed a very dangerous trend over the past few weeks. According to traffic department personnel, they are conducting investigations into several traffic collisions in which persons have been seriously injured. Two these accidents were on the Prins Bernhard Bridge where drivers lost control and ended up in the pond.

One of several accidents in which individuals were hurt took place on O. Richardson Road near Belair. Both drivers suffered serious injuries. As one of the drivers lost control and collided almost head-on with the oncoming car.

Another accidents occurred after the driver of a red car collided with a parked car on Welfare road. Driver of the red vehicle who had been speeding appear to have lost control of the vehicle as a result. She sustained injuries from the collision. The parked vehicle was severely damaged. Traffic department are investigating these accidents.

Driving above the speed limit is a common practice for many motorists. In addition, illegal behavior vastly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and causing an accident. Even a small increase in speed can result in a much higher risk of being involved in a collision or other type of accident. As such, it is essential for motorists to be aware of the speed at which they are traveling and stay within the legal limits.

