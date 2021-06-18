Emití pa Konseho Sosial i Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou

Produkto klave di simposio di dos dia organisá na 2019 konhuntamente dor di konsehonan sosial ekonómiko di Aruba, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten



SER ta publiká estudio riba ‘Kontribushon di migrantenan na desaroyo sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou’

WILLEMSTAD, 17 di yüni 2021 – Dia 11 di yüni 2021 Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER), a hasi uso di e posibilidat ku artíkulo 2, insiso 3, di e ordenansa ku ta regla e institushon, komposishon i funshonamentu di SER (P.B. 2010, no. 87 anekso p, manera adaptá den P.B. 2017, no. 70) ta brinda i a bai di akuerdo pa publiká un estudio titulá: “Kontribushon di migrantenan na desaroyo sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou”.

E estudio aki ta e di dos di e serie “Migrashon i Desaroyo Sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou” i ta basá riba un investigashon ku SER a hasi tokante e aporte di imigrantenan legal na desaroyo sosioekonómiko di nos isla.

E promé estudio titulá “Futuro di AOV” a ser publiká na mart 2020. Den e estudio aki SER a hasi un análisis profundo tokante di e sostenebilidat finansiero di e fondo di Penshun di behes (AOV). Den e kuadro aki SER a hasi uso di diferente senario di migrashon pa futuro. Un konklushon importante ku a sali for di e diferente proyekshonnan ta ku imigrashon legal por ta bentahoso pa sostenebilidat i durabilidat finansiero di e fondo di penshun di behes AOV. Un otro konklushon ta ku mester tuma medidanan ku urgensia pa hasi e fondo di penshun di behes sostenibel pa futuro i ku no por sigui posponé esakinan.

E estudio aktual ta basá riba un aserkamentu históriko unda a investigá e forma kon olanan migratorio a yuda desaroyo sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou durante e último dékadanan. Ku esaki SER ta spera di por pone un base sólido pa formulashon di un maneho integral pa ku e tema di migrashon i su balor pa ku desaroyo sosioekonómiko. Den e di tres i último estudio, ku lo sali mas lat e aña aki, lo enfoká en detaye riba kon e tema di imigrashon ta relatá su mes na e ‘desahuste’ (‘mismatch’) ku tin entre loke nos sistema di enseñansa ta produsí na abilidat i kompetensia i loke nos merkado laboral ta eksigí. Pa basta tempu kaba ta konstatá ku e abilidatnan i konosementu ku muchanan ta sali kuné for di skol no ta kumpli ku eksigensia- i rekisitonan di nos merkado laboral.

Ya pa basta tempu kaba e problemanan sosioekonómiko relatá na migrashon tin debido atenshon di SER. Na mei 2019 e konsehonan sosial ekonómiko, e SER-nan pues, di Aruba, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten a uni forsa i konhuntamente a organisá un simposio titulá “Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options” kual a tuma lugá na Willemstad, Kòrsou. Den e simposio aki a pone atenshon na diferente aspektonan relatá na migrashon ku énfasis partikular na migrashon laboral. E simposio a kondusí na vishonnan, konosementu i relashonnan balioso, ku tin un balor agregá den formulashon di maneho riba tereno di migrashon laboral. Ta di sumo importansia pa aserká e tema aki en konekshon ku maneho riba tereno di merkado laboral, maneho di enseñansa i polítika demográfiko. Den e konteksto aki integralidat, konsistensia i efektividat ta puntonan di salida esensial. Datos y pruebas.

Ku e di dos estudio ku a ser publiká e siman aki, SER ke sigui duna un aporte sientífiko, basá riba dato- i pruebanan, na e diskushon tokante opshonnan di maneho pa ku migrashon i su impakto riba desaroyo sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou. E estudio aki ta basá pa un gran parti riba data optené for di e último senso ku Ofisina Sentral di Statistik di Kòrsou (CBS) a hasi na aña 2011, komplementá ku datonan for di e periodo di 2014-2018.

Publikashon di e estudio aki tabata planiá pa tuma lugá djis despues di publikashon di e promé estudio riba AOV na mart 2020. Sinembargo, debí na e krísis okashoná pa Covid-19, SER a haña su mes konfrontá na 2020 ku bastante petishon pa konseho di karakter di urgensia, tantu for di parti di gobièrnu komo for di frakshonnan den parlamento. Pa e motibu aki e publikashon di e estudio aktual i di e otro estudionan a ser prolongá.

Por haña e estudio “Kontribushon di migrantenan na desaroyo sosioekonómiko di Kòrsou” riba wèpsait di SER: www.ser.cw

Emitted by the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao

Key deliverable of jointly organized two-day symposium in 2019 by Social and Economic Councils of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

SER Exploration ‘The contribution of migrant populations to the socio-economic development of Curaçao’

WILLEMSTAD, June 17, 2021 – On June 11, 2021, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, with due regard to the provisions of Article 2, third paragraph, of the National Ordinance regulating the establishment, organization, composition and authority of a Social and Economic Council for Curaçao (A.B. 2010, no. 87, appendix p, as amended by P.B. 2017, no. 70) adopted an exploration entitled: ‘The contribution of migrant populations to the socio-economic development of Curaçao.’

This study is the second in a series of studies in the series ‘Migration and Socio-economic Development Curaçao’ and is based on a study conducted by the SER Curaçao into the contribution that migrants make to the socio-economic development of the island.

The first foresight ‘The Future of the AOV’ was published in March 2020. In this first foresight study, the financial sustainability of the General Old Age Insurance (hereafter: the AOV) was analyzed using different future migration scenarios. A key finding of the projections made in the study is that legal immigration acts as an inhibiting factor with respect to the increasingly unsustainable financial situation of the AOV system. The projections also show that taking measures aimed at making the pension system more future-proof can no longer be postponed.

The present study, starting from a historical perspective and looking at the various migrant populations on Curaçao, lays the foundation for policy starting points on the theme of migration and socio-economic development. The third study in the series follows on from this and deals in a broader sense with the contribution of immigration to the economic development of Curaçao and offers leads for further policy development in the area of migration, labor market and education.

Socio-economic issues related to migration have had the attention of the SER for quite some time. In May 2019, SER Aruba, SER Curaçao and SER Sint Maarten jointly organized a two-day symposium “Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options” in Willemstad, Curaçao. The symposium highlighted the many sides of migration, and labor migration in particular. The symposium provided valuable insights, knowledge and networks that are important for further policy development in the field of labor migration.

Central to this is the insight that labour migration policy must be considered in conjunction with the policy fields of labour market and education, and population policy. Integrality, consistency and effectiveness of policy are essential starting points in this context.

Within such an integrated policy framework, the challenges and opportunities of (labour) migration should be weighed as much as possible against the background of the need and capacity of Curaçao society.

With this technical exploration, the SER wants to make a follow-up contribution to the discussion on policy options concerning migration and socio-economic development. The extent to which different migrant populations contribute to the socio-economic development of Curaçao is analyzed. This analysis is largely based on data from the last census of the Central Bureau of Statistics Curaçao (CBS) in 2011, supplemented with data from the period 2014-2018.

The publication of this Outlook was originally planned shortly after the publication of the first Outlook in March 2020. However, throughout the year 2020, the SER of Curaçao received an exceptionally high number of requests for advice from both the government and parliament. In addition, due to the situation resulting from the Covid-19 crisis, a large number of requests for advice from the government had an urgent character. For these reasons, the publication of this report and the other reports has been postponed.



The report (SER-Verkenning: ‘De bijdrage van migrantenpopulaties aan de sociaaleconomische ontwikkeling van Curaçao’) is availbale on the website of SER: www.ser.cw

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...