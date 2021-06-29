No ta spera konsekuensha pa suministro

TRABOUNAN PA OPTIMALISÁ SISTEMA DI SUMINISTRO LO TUMA LUGÁ NA PLANTA ‘MAN DIESEL’ DI AQUALECTRA RIBA TERENO DI REFINERIA ISLA

Willemstad, 28 di yüni 2021 – Aqualectra, den kuadro di su esfuerso pa optimalisá operashon di su unidatnan di produkshon, lo instalá un ‘software’ di operashon nobo na su planta Man Diesel riba tereno di Isla riba Djamars dia 29 di yüni. E trabounan pa esaki lo tuma lugá den oranan di mardugá, entre 2’or pa 4’or. No ta premirá ku e trabounan aki lo tin influensha riba e suministro di koriente pa nos komunidat. Aqualectra a tuma tur medida di prekoushon pa evitá kualke eventualidat.

Ta trata di trabounan pa optimalisá e sistema elektróniko operashonal di e planta. P’esei lo mester para henter e planta kompletamente riba djamars durante di e oranan ku e trabou ta tuma lugá. Lo informá komunidat unabes e planta ta bèk den produkshon.

Aqualectra ta sigui hasi esfuerso pa optimalisá su produkshon i suministro di awa i koriente na bienestar di nos komunidat. -FIN-

Work will most likely not affect the electricity provision

AQUALECTRA EXECUTES WORK AIMED AT OPTIMIZING ITS SUPPLY SYSTEM AT ITS ‘MAN DIESEL’ PLANT LOCATED ON THE ISLA REFINERY PREMISES

Willemstad, June 28, 2021- Aqualectra, in its efforts to continuously optimize the operations of its production units, will be installing a new operations software on Tuesday, June 29 at its ‘Man Diesel’ plant, which is located on the premises of Isla. The work will take place between 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM. Aqualectra foresees that the work will not affect the provision of electricity to our community. All precautionary actions have been taken in order to prevent any unwanted occurrences.

The work is needed in order to optimize the electronic system of the plant. In order to realize this, the entire plant needs to be shut down on Tuesday during the mentioned work hours. Aqualectra will inform the community the moment the plant returns to its production mode.

Aqualectra continuously puts its efforts into optimizing its production and provision of water and electricity, for the wellbeing of our community.

-END-

