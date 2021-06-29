NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Public's help sought in Mullet Bay shooting case, Two men arrested on Nazareth Road

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

                                                                                 Philipsburg,  June 28th 2021

Public’s help sought in Mullet Bay shooting case 

 

The Central Dispatch of the Police Force St. Maarten  KPSM received several phone calls around 6:00pm on Sunday, June 27, regarding a man who was shot on Mullet Bay Beach. A friend of the man was said to have been also assaulted by a group of men. 

 

The patrol and paramedics found that both victims entered a blue bus belonging to one of the duo and drove from the site of the assault and shooting to seek medical attention. They stopped at the Golf Shop on Rhine Road as they were unable to continue. They were found by the patrol and ambulance. The gunshot victim was treated at the scene and later transported to St. Maarten Medical Center.  

 

A preliminary investigation shows that the two victims were assaulted by a group of men after an altercation on Mullet Bay Beach. After injuring the victims, the suspects fled in the direction Maho Beach Resort. Patrols canvassed the area, but the search yielded no trace of the suspects.

 

A preliminary investigation shows that the two victims were assaulted by a group of men after an altercation on Mullet Bay Beach. After injuring the victims, the suspects fled in the direction Maho Beach Resort. Patrols canvassed the area, but the search yielded no trace of the suspects.

The detectives investigating this shooting asking anyone with information to contact KPSM on +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

 

 

 

Two men arrested on Nazareth Road

 

Two men were arrested by Police as a result of a fight in Nazareth Road on June 25, around 2:20 pm. 

The patrols who arrived on the scene were informed that the suspect with initials J.P. had physically assaulted another man E.C who presumably committed an indecent act against the daughter of J.P.   

 

Following a brief investigation,  at the location,  the patrols decided  to arrest both suspects. They are being held at the police station in Philipsburg for questioning. This investigation is ongoing.

