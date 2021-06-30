E prome Punda Thursday Vibes pa aña 2021 ta ranka sali dia 1 di yüli proksimo!



Punda Vibes tei bèk tur siman! Bini ku henter famia bin selebra ku nos otro siman 1 yüli 2021 kuminsando 4or den nos sentro di siudat Punda. Punda Vibes tei bèk tur siman! Bini ku henter famia bin selebra ku nos otro siman 1 yüli 2021 kuminsando 4or den nos sentro di siudat Punda. Punda Thursday Vibes powered by Curacao Tourist Board in collaboration with Fundashon Marshe.

Pa mas informashon bishita nos pagina di facebook @Punda Loves You òf manda nos un WhatsApp na +599 9 521-4664.

___

The first Punda Thursday Vibes for 2021 will be on July 1st !

Visit Punda to be part of the relaunch of Punda Thursday Vibes and start celebrating Flag Day with us in Punda.

Downtown Punda will be the center of fun again on Thursday nights. Visitors can enjoy of the local market, happy hours and live music at different bars & restaurants, Wabi show in Hanchi Snoa, folkloric dance, kids activities, dinner & live music at Plasa Bieu, activities at Marshe Nobo, Punda Vibes Walking Tour and so much more.

To top off the evening the sky above our downtown city center was lit with colors from the amazing firework show.

All of this while practicing the guidelines of social distancing.

Punda Thursday Vibes is back again every week! Come with the whole family to celebrate with us next week July 1st, 2021 starting at 4PM in our beautiful Downtown Punda.

Punda Thursday Vibes powered by Curacao Tourist Board in collaboration with Fundashon Marshe.

For more information visit our Facebook page @Punda Loves You or send a WhatsApp at +599 9 521-4664.