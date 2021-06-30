E prome Punda Thursday Vibes pa aña 2021 ta ranka sali dia 1 di yüli proksimo!
Punda lo ta e sentro atrobe di dibertishon riba djaweps anochi. Bishitante nan por a disfrutá di merkado lokal na Gomezplein, happy hour i músika bibu na diferente bar i restorant, show di Wabi den Hanchi Snoa, baile folkloriko, aktividat pa mucha, dinner i músika bibu na Plasa Bieu, diferente aktividat na Marshe Nobo i hopi mas.
Tur esaki teniendo na kuenta e regla nan di distansia sosial.
Punda Vibes tei bèk tur siman! Bini ku henter famia bin selebra ku nos otro siman 1 yüli 2021 kuminsando 4or den nos sentro di siudat Punda.
Punda Thursday Vibes powered by Curacao Tourist Board in collaboration with Fundashon Marshe.
Pa mas informashon bishita nos pagina di facebook @Punda Loves You òf manda nos un WhatsApp na +599 9 521-4664.
The first Punda Thursday Vibes for 2021 will be on July 1st !
Visit Punda to be part of the relaunch of Punda Thursday Vibes and start celebrating Flag Day with us in Punda.
Downtown Punda will be the center of fun again on Thursday nights. Visitors can enjoy of the local market, happy hours and live music at different bars & restaurants, Wabi show in Hanchi Snoa, folkloric dance, kids activities, dinner & live music at Plasa Bieu, activities at Marshe Nobo, Punda Vibes Walking Tour and so much more.
To top off the evening the sky above our downtown city center was lit with colors from the amazing firework show.
All of this while practicing the guidelines of social distancing.
Punda Thursday Vibes is back again every week! Come with the whole family to celebrate with us next week July 1st, 2021 starting at 4PM in our beautiful Downtown Punda.
For more information visit our Facebook page @Punda Loves You or send a WhatsApp at +599 9 521-4664.
Downtown Punda is weer het centrum van plezier op donderdagavond. Bezoekers kunnen genieten van de lokale markt op Gomezplein, happy hours en live muziek bij verschillende bars en restaurants, Wabi show in Hanchi Snoa, folkloristische dans, kinderactiviteiten dinner & live muziek bij Plasa Bieu, activiteiten bij Marshe Nobo, Punda Vibes Walking Tour en nog veel meer.
Punda Thursday Vibes is er weer elke week! Kom met het hele familie met ons vieren volgende week 1 juli, 2021 vanaf 16.00 uur in onze prachtige Downtown Punda.
Voor meer informatie volg ons op Facebook @Punda Loves You of stuur een WhatsApp op +599 9 521-4664.
