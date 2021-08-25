Government of Sint Maarten

** 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the three (3) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families during their time of grief.

As of August 24th, there were forty eight (48) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirty five (35) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred thirty (330). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand five hundred twenty (3520).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred fifteen (315) people in home isolation. Fifteen (15) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to forty six (46).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three thousand one hundred forty four (3144). Two hundred thirty two (232) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 579 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 37, 841 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley urges everyone to put your health first. If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, come forward for testing.The drive thru testing in Pointe Blanche remains open daily without the need for an appointment. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. If you are not vaccinated, please do your research and consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...