Discover Travel LLC for di Merka ta entregá material pa skol na Johan Maurits School

WILLEMSTAD- 18 di òktober 2021 – E representantenan di e grupo di biahe Discover Travel LLC tambe konosí komo DiscoverGidi ta organisá trepnan di biahe pa bishitá paisnan rònt mundu. Nan meta ta pa no solamente laga e grupo di biahero gosa i eksperensiá e kultura di e pais pero pa tambe duna bèk na e destinashon den forma di nan tempu i dor di hasi donashon. Na mes momentu nan ta mira esaki tambe komo un manera pa yama danki pa e hospitalidat risibí na e destinashon. Resientemente e grupo tabata di bishita na Kòrsou i ku asistensia di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Curaçao Cares Foundation, e grupo a hasi donashon di material pa skol na alumnonan di Johan Maurits School. DiscoverGidi su pensamentu ta, ku “muchanan ta nos futuro” pa e motibu aki e eskoho a kai riba un skol. E maestronan a ekspresá nan gratitut pa e materialnan risibí i a indiká ku e muchanan lo bai hasi bon uso di esakinan. E materialnan ku a keda repartí na e skol a keda kolektá serka e biaheronan den e grupo i serka personanan ku ta sostené DiscoverGidi. CTB ta agradesido ku e grupo a skohe Kòrsou komo nan destinashon pa vakashon i pa e donashon ku nan a hasi na Johan Maurits School.

U.S. based Discover Travel LLC

distributes school materials at the Johan Maurits School

WILLEMSTAD- October 18, 2021 – The representatives of Discover Travel LLC, also known as DiscoverGidi, organize trips to countries all around the globe. In addition to allowing their travelers to experience and enjoy the culture of different countries, the group also aims to give back to these destinations, in terms of their time as well as through donations. They see this as a way of showing gratitude for the hospitality received. The group was recently on Curaçao for a visit and, with the assistance of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Curaçao Cares Foundation, donated school materials to students of the Johan Maurits School. The group believes that children are the future and in line with that, a school was chosen as the recipient. The teachers were delighted with the materials received and stated that the kids will be making good use of these donations. The materials distributed were financed through contributions by members of the travelling group and DiscoverGidi’s supporters. The CTB is excited to see that this group chose Curaçao as their vacation destination and very much appreciates this donation to the Johan Maurits School.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...