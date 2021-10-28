CMC ta kontinuá ku Kuido elektivo pa pashèntnan di SVB entrante di 1 di Novèmber
CMC ta kontinuá ku Kuido elektivo pa pashèntnan di SVB entrante di 1 di Novèmber
Willemstad, 28 di òktober, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) lo kuminsá bèk ku kuido elektivo pa
pashèntnan di SVB entrante di djaluna, 1 di novèmber. CMC por a konfirmá esaki despues di a risibí notisia
ku Minister di Salubridat a manda instrukshon pa SVB transferí e fondonan pa CMC. E karta ofisial di SVB a
yega na direktiva di CMC ayera nochi. Den e karta akí SVB ta indiká ku lo transferí ANG 4.1 Mion komo un
adelanto entrante di e siman akí pa por kubri gastunan di pashèntnan di SVB pa e próksimo luna.
Ta importante pa tuma nota ku e adelanto di ANG 4.1 Mion no ta sufisiente pa kubri gastunan di
pashèntnan di SVB te ku fin di aña pero e ta krea espasio pa por kuminsá bèk ku e servisionan. Na
momentu ku CMC a risibí e notisia di e fondonan ku lo ta disponibel, e departamentu di planifikashon a
kuminsá kana e proseso pa tuma kontakto inmediato ku pashèntnan di SVB riba lista di espera pa por
programá e tratamentunan nesesario. E lista di espera total di hòspital ta konsistí di un total di 1,636
pashènt, di kual 1,529 ta pashèntnan di SVB. CMC ta spera di por redusí e lista aki mas lihé posibel. Mayoria
pashèntnan riba e lista di espera ta pa Ortopedia, Sirugia, Ginekologia.
Den kurso di fin di novèmber lo mester evaluá un bes mas si tin sufisiente fondo pa kontinuá ku kuido na
desèmber.
CMC continues with Elective care for SVB patients starting November 1
Willemstad October 28th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will restart with elective care for SVB
patients on Monday, November 1st. This decision was made after receiving the news that the Minister of
Health sent instructions to SVB to transfer funds to CMC. The official letter from SVB to CMC arrived on
Wednesday evening. In this letter, SVB indicates that it will transfer ANG 4.1 million as an advance payment
this week to cover the expenses related to SVB patients in the coming month.
It is important to note that the advanced payment of ANG 4.1 million will not suffice to cover expenses
related to SVB patients through the end of the year, however it does create space to immediately restart
the services. As soon as CMC received the news about the available funds, its planning department
immediately activated and started planning the process to contact SVB patients on the waiting list to
schedule their necessary treatments. The total number of patients on the waiting list for the hospital is
1,636 of which 1,529 are SVB patients. CMC’s goal is to reduce this waiting as fast as possible. Most
patients on the waiting list are for the following specializations: orthopedic surgery, general surgery and
gynecology.
An evaluation of the funds available will need to take place again toward the end of November to
determine if there are enough funds to continue providing the above-mentioned care in December.
You must log in to post a comment.