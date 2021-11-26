Departamentu di radioterapia na CMC ta 100% ekipá
Departamentu di radioterapia na CMC ta 100% ekipá
Willemstad, 26 di novèmber 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a trasladá e último ekipo médiko, LINAC(Linear Accelerator), for di SEHOS pa su departamentu di radioterapia. Awor CMC tin 2 LINAC. E funshon di e LINAC ta pa proveé radiashon pa pashèntnan ku kanser. E ekiponan aki ta sigurá kalidat haltu di kuido mirando ku ta posibel pa atministrá un dosis mas haltu di radiashon dirèkt na un tumor ku mas presishon i ménos rísiko pa órganonan den e área di e tumor, segun Omar Arias, físiko médiko di CMC. Awor ku e dos ekiponan aki ta serka banda di otro, e trabou di e laborantenan di radioterapia ta bira mas efisiente i por sirbi dos pashènt pareu.
Alabes, e dos ekiponan ta fungi komo back-up na momentu ku mester hasi mantenshon. Kanser di pechu ta konsistí di un serie di 15 tratamentu den 3 siman i tratamentu di kanser na prostat ta enserá un serie di 37 tratamentu den 7 siman. Tur dos ta ehèmpel di tratamentunan ku mester tuma lugá sin interupshon. Segun Lucien Zuiverloon, Laborante di Radiologia, “ku e dos aparatonan aki instalá seka nos, nos por garantisá ku tratamentunan ta sigui semper. Pues awor radioterapia ta 100% ekipá.”
E proseso di mudansa i instalashon tabata un sumamente kompliká pa motibu di e presishon rekerí i a tuma un tim di mas o ménos 20 persona, inkluyendo físiko médiko, laborantenan, téknikonan i ekspertonan Internashonal.
Radiotherapy department at CMC is 100% equipped
Willemstad, November 26th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) moved the last medical equipment, the LINAC (Linear Accelerator), from SEHOS to its radiotherapy department. CMC now has two LINACs. The LINAC provides radiation treatments for cancer patients. This equipment ensures higher quality care as a greater amount of radiation is delivered directly to tumors with more precision and less risk to surrounding organs, say Omar Arias, Medical Physicist at CMC. With two of these identical equipment near each other, the work of the radiographers becomes more efficient as the department can treat two patients at the same time.
In addition, the equipment functions as each others’ backup when the time comes to perform maintenance. Breast cancer, for example, requires a series of 15 treatments in 3 weeks, while Prostate Cancer requires a series of 37 treatments in 7 weeks. Both treatments need to be conducted without interruption. “With these equipment installed here, we can guarantee that treatments can always resume. So the Radiotherapy department is officially 100% equipped,” says Lucien Zuiverloon, Radiographer.
The moving and installation process is very complex as it requires precision work. It took a team of approximately 20 experts including Medical Physicist, radiographers, technicians and international experts.
