Departamentu di radioterapia na CMC ta 100% ekipá

Willemstad, November 26th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) moved the last medical equipment, the LINAC (Linear Accelerator), from SEHOS to its radiotherapy department. CMC now has two LINACs. The LINAC provides radiation treatments for cancer patients. This equipment ensures higher quality care as a greater amount of radiation is delivered directly to tumors with more precision and less risk to surrounding organs, say Omar Arias, Medical Physicist at CMC. With two of these identical equipment near each other, the work of the radiographers becomes more efficient as the department can treat two patients at the same time.

In addition, the equipment functions as each others’ backup when the time comes to perform maintenance. Breast cancer, for example, requires a series of 15 treatments in 3 weeks, while Prostate Cancer requires a series of 37 treatments in 7 weeks. Both treatments need to be conducted without interruption. “With these equipment installed here, we can guarantee that treatments can always resume. So the Radiotherapy department is officially 100% equipped,” says Lucien Zuiverloon, Radiographer.

The moving and installation process is very complex as it requires precision work. It took a team of approximately 20 experts including Medical Physicist, radiographers, technicians and international experts.