Proseso di parker nobo na CMC

Willemstad, November 26th, 2021 – On Wednesday, December 1st, Curaçao Medical Center will introduce the new parking system. Patient drop off (less than 10 minutes) and patient parking are free. Parking fee for visitors is ANG 3,- for the first hour and ANG 2,- for each additional hour. If the parking garage is full, the screen at the entrance will indicate this. There are additional free spaces available in front of the parking garage or on Pater Eeuwensweg. Please be sure to arrive 30 minutes prior to your appointment to leave enough time to park and to visit the registration desk.

As soon as you enter the garage, you will receive your parking ticket. To obtain a parking spot, simply follow the screens that indicate the number of spaces available. Do not forget to bring your ticket inside with you to validate or to make your payment at the machine when you are ready to leave the hospital. Patients can validate their tickets at the Registration desk, Dialysis department or the Radiology department. With your validated or paid ticket, you will be able to exit the garage.

