Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Few incidents related to the visit of the six cruise ships on St. Maarten.

Few incidents related to the visit of the six cruise ships on St. Maarten.
The police force were extremely busy with monitoring and controlling the situation throughout Philipsburg and the outlying districts in relation to the six cruise liner visit on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Besides some conditions with traffic the entire day was reasonably quiet. The police force of Sint Maarten would like to thank the community of Sint Maarten as well as all other organizations that have contributed to the safety of visitors to Sint Maarten.
