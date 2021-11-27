From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, November 26th , 2021

Assult suspects arrested in connection with assault

The Sint Maarten Police Force has arrested two people for the assault.

The detective department detained a man with initials G.A.P. for suspected assault after he turned himself into police on November 24. The suspect reportedly assaulted his victim with a hammer and a machete on November 4 in Cay Bay.

The victim was seriously injured by the assault and was treated at hospital.

The suspect’s detention was extended to eight days by the instructing judge on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing in this case.

In an unrelated case, a man with initials J.E.V. was arrested on the night of November 24, 2021 after he severely assaulted his girlfriend following an altercation. He has since been released by the court, but remains a suspect in this ongoing investigation.

KPSM has increased is effects to tackle crimes related to assault and urges the community to keep emotions in check.

Police urges drivers to be cautious while driving during busy time of year

The traffic department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten is again dealing with an increase in vehicle accidents. These have resulted in several people sustaining minor injuries and severely damaged vehicles.

These vehicle accidents primarily occurred at the junction of W.J A. Nisbeth Road and Codville Webster Street; on Soualiga Road, and A.Th, Illidge Road.

The roads are particularly busy at this time of year and drivers must take extra precautions while driving. Driving defensively helps take away the element of surprise. The idea is that drivers who are mentally prepared and alert will know how to react in an emergency with quick decision-making, which can be essential when driving during these busy days.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten continues to warn, scooter, and motorcycle riders, motorist about their behavior in traffic, especially during the busy hours of the day.

“Since serious accidents keep happening and because of the severity of the damages caused may eventually result in the death of the rider or someone around them. We are still noticing the risky behavior by certain groups of

Road users, on the island which is causing concern for the safety of the general public.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

