From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, December 27th, 2021

Woman shot and injured in Middle Region on Boxing Day

A woman was critically injured after being shot reportedly by her partner on Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26, around 1:30pm on Basseterre Road in Middle Region. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a car after the shooting. He is still at large and sought by police.

Several photographs of the suspect are circulating on social media. The suspect is urged to surrender to police as soon as possible for his own safety and that of others.

This incident of what appears to be relational violence was one of several calls police answered during the busy holiday weekend. Amongst the interventions and meditations by police were several cases in which people suffered serious injuries.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

