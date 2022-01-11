Thomas Schirrmacher ta bishitá Gezaghèber Rijna Thomas Schirrmacher bezoekt gezaghebber Rijna

Obispu Thomas Schirrmacher di World Evangelical Alliance huntu ku Jason Helmholdt di Trans World Radio a bishitá Gezaghèber Rijna.

E obispu ta bishitando diferente pais pa papia tokante libertat di religion i e situashon na diferente pais. World Evangelical Alliance ta uni diferente misa, ku huntu tin 600 mion miembro i organisashonnan evangéliko lokal, pa yuda otro.

Bisschop Thomas Schirrmacher van de World Evangelical Alliance heeft een bezoek gebracht aan gezaghebber Rijna, samen met Jason Helmholdt van Trans World Radio.

De bisschop bezoekt verschillende landen om te praten over de vrijheid van religie en de situaties in de verschillende landen. De World Evangelical Alliance verbindt verschillende kerken met gezamenlijk 600 miljoen leden, en nationale evangelische organisaties om elkaar onderling te steunen.

Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher of the World Evangelical Alliance visited Governor Rijna, along with Jason Helmholdt of Trans World Radio.

The bishop visits different countries to talk about the freedom of religion and the situations in the different countries. The World Evangelical Alliance connects different churches with altogether 600 million members and national evangelical organizations to support each other

