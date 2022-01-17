CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA KUMINSÁ 2022 KU APRESIO NA VOEDSELBANK CURAÇAO PA NAN SOSTEN KONTÍNUO NA ESNAN KU MAS NESESIDAT

Willemstad 17 di Yanuari 2022 – Tin kompashon i kompartí mas ku nos kó-suidadanonan ku ta den nesesidat, ta parti di resolushon pa un aña nobo di hopi di nos. Kumplimentu ku e resolushon aki ta kontribuí na solidaridat den nos komunidat.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kuminsá e aña nobo dor di kontribuí ku Nafl.7.500,- na Voedselbank Curaçao komo parti di CIBC FirstCaribbean su kompromiso pa kontribuí na bienester di nos komunidat i enrikesé prinsipalmente e bida di esnan ku mas nesesidat den nos komunidat.

Voedselbank Curaçao durante di e pandemia a sigui hunga un ròl importante den nos komunidat meskos ku tur kaminda na mundo. E organisashon a keda un fuente di sosten pa hopi den nos komunidat.

P’esei CIBC FirstCaribbean, komo muestra di apresio i sosten na e kousa tan balioso aki, a hasi un kontribushon na komienso di 2022 na e organisashon karitativo.

No opstante ku Voedsebank ta aktivo i ta duna sosten for di 1977, tabata durante di e pandemia di COVID ku nos komunidat a bin ta apresiá aun mas e trabou balioso di e organisashon.

Dos aña despues ku nos komunidat a keda asotá pa e situashon ekonómiko severo debí na e pandemia, ainda e boluntarionan di ‘Voedselbank-Fundashon Yudansa pa Kòrsou’ ta duna un man di sosten dor di organisá i perkurá pa miles di pakete di kuminda, riba un base regular, pa esnan den nesesidat.

Maske Kòrsou poko poko pero sigur ta bira un komunidat ku por kai, lanta i sigui, no opstante di COVID, tòg ainda tin un grupo den nos komunidat ku ta dependé bastante di Voedselbank pa nan kuminda di tur dia. CIBC FirstCaribbean ta rekonosé e esfuerso atmirabel aki di e fundashon i a hasi e donashon komo un forma pa enkurashá nan.

“Voedselbank ta siguí enrikesé e bida di esnan den mas nesesidat den nos komunidat, dor di ofresé nan e kos di mas básiko den bida, esta kuminda. Nos banko, parsialmente ku fondonan ku normalmente ta keda usá dor di empleadonan pa nan selebrashon di fin di aña, a hasi e donashon na Voedselbank pa kontribuí na e trabou balioso ku nan ta hasi”, asina Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

E la bisa mas aleu: “E organishon karitativo ta un punto di sosten vital pa sobrebibensha di hopi. CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kontentu di por ofresé un muestra di sosten i enkurashamentu paso nos ta konvensí ku huntu nos por sobrepasá e tempunan difisil i krea un komunidat resiliente.”

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ENTERS 2022 WITH DONATION TO FOOD BANK CURAÇAO AS TOKEN OF APPRECIATION FOR THEIR CONTINUOUS SUPPORT TO THOSE MOST IN NEED

Willemstad January 17, 2022- Being compassionate and sharing more with our citizens in need forms part of the New Year’s resolutions for many of us. Living up to these resolutions contribute to solidarity within our community.

CIBC FirstCaribbean started the new year by sharing Nafl 7.500,- with Food Bank Curaçao as part of the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s commitment to contribute to the well-being of our community and enriching the lives of especially those most in need.

In this pandemic, Food Bank Curaçao continues to play an even more important role in our community as anywhere in the world and remains a steady source of support for many in our community. CIBC FirstCaribbean therefore in a token of appreciation and support to this most valuable cause made a contribution at the beginning of 2022 to the charity.

Although the food bank has been providing valuable support since 1977, it was not until the Covid pandemic hit that the community came to appreciate even more the valuable work done by it.

Two years after our community was struck by the severe economic hardships due to the pandemic, the volunteers of ‘Food bank – Fundashon Yudansa pa Kòrsou’ are lending a supporting hand by organizing and providing thousands of food packages on a regular basis to those in need.

Though Curaçao has moved towards becoming a covid-resilient community, still a large number of families rely heavily on the food bank in order to have food in their households. CIBC FirstCaribbean recognizes the commendable efforts of the foundation and as a way of offering encouragement and support, made the donation.

“The Food Bank continues to enrich the life of those most in need in our community by providing a most basic need, namely food. Our bank, partly with funds normally used by employees for their end of the year celebration, made the donation to the food bank to assist them with their valuable work,” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

She said the charity has “proven to be a key cornerstone to ensure the survival of many. CIBC FirstCaribbean is glad to offer encouragement and support, as we are confident that together we will surpass these challenging times and create a more resilient community”.

