Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten Skema di piramit: ta un estafa di invershon (froudulento) ku ta brinda ganashi dor di rekrutá mas partisipante den e programa.

Pyramid scheme: is a (fraudulent) investment scam that profits almost solely by recruiting other people to participate in the program. New recruits make up the base of the pyramid, and the payments coming in from new recruits (large base) are used to pay “fake” profits to participants higher up in the scheme (smaller top). The inability to find larger amounts of new participants will eventually cause the pyramid to collapse and many “investors” will lose their money. A pyramid scheme does not usually involve the selling of products, but rather relies on the constant inflow of money from new participants that works its way to the top of the pyramid.