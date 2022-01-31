Police (KPSM) busy carrying out controls in the interest of traffic safety .

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently in the process of implementing their action plan in the interest of safe traffic.

On January 31, 2022 between 07.00 and 08.00 AM, a control was carried out by the police at the intersection Lilly road and Gladiola road.

During the course of this action, a total of 13 cars were stopped and controlled and 12 fines issued.