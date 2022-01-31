Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) will be taking preventive and repressive actions in the interest of traffic safety in the coming period.

Personnel of the traffic department have dealt with several major accidents over the last 4 weeks which resulted in several persons being severely injured. It is hard to imagine the amount of material damage that have been caused at the scene of some these accidents.

With this in mind, the police have deployed a plan of action with a view to first inform the public about their driving behavior and the consequences thereof. In addition, action will be taken against drivers not abiding by the rules set forth in traffic ordinance; and other legal regulations applicable on Sint Maarten.

These coordinated actions were implemented over the weekend with two controls focusing on the behavior of drivers and technical requirements of the vehicles.

The first control was carried out on Sunday January 30, 2022 in the morning hours at Union Road, Cole Bay whereby 47 vehicles were stopped and controlled. A total of 10 fines were issued for various offenses, several drivers were warned about their driving behavior and the consequences this may have on their own and/or others’ lives.