Major Crimes Unit seeks info on Zozo Moran Drive shooting.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM seeks information from the public about the Zozo Moran Drive fatal shooting of Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating this very serious crime. Several people have been interviewed about events that may have preceded the crime. This has given rise to several leads regarding the shooting incident, based on this, the detectives call on anyone with information about the victim with initials H.G.d-J and/or the crime to come forward to police.

The call for information goes out also to any additional witnesses who reside in the area and other people may have been present at the location before the arrival of police and ambulance personnel.

Anyone with information that may aid this investigation should contact the Major Crimes Unit on +1 (721)542 2222 ext. 214, 208, 224 or the toll-free anonymous tip line 9300. A private message can also be via KPSM Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force.