Representante di Hulanda na Kòrsou, Erwin Arkenbout, ayera a realisá un bishita na e talentoso yu di Kòrsou Sulin Passial.

Passial ta un sineasta elogiá ku a gana vários premio. E ta konosí di entre otro e dokumental ‘Atardi’ ku e la produsí huntu ku Selwyn de Wind, pero tambe di e pelíkulanan kòrtiku ‘The Legend of Buchi Fil’ i Sin Ayó. Na 2009 The Legend of Buchi Fil a gana e premio pa Best Short Film na e Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival. Entretantu e nòmber Sulin Passial ta bon konosí i ku su kompania di produkshon Pantalla Chica Productions e tin kliente manera University of Curaçao, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Omroep HUMAN, Noordkaap, Status N.V., Universal Music Latin America, Curaçao International Film Festival Rotterdam i Leopard USA.

Passial is een Curaçaose prijswinnende filmmaker, onder andere bekend van de documentaire ‘Atardi’, die ze samen met Selwyn de Wind heeft gemaakt, maar ook van de korte films ‘The Legend of Buchi Fil’ en Sin Ayó. The Legend of Buchi Fil won in 2009 de prijs voor Best Short Film bij het Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival. Pasial is ondertussen een welbekende naam en heeft met haar productiebedrijf Pantalla Chica Productions klanten zoals de University of Curaçao, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Omroep HUMAN, Noordkaap, Status N.V., Universal Music Latin America, Curaçao International Film Festival Rotterdam en Leopard USA.