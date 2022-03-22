Aktividat di Kita liña di piska ku a bruá den ref for di 2012

Kralendijk, 22 mart 2022 – Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ku éksito for di 2012 ta tene aktividat di kita liña di piska ku a benta afó, for di refnan di Boneiru. Esaki tabata posibel grásias na un relashon di partner ku Dive Friends Bonaire i e grupo grandi di sambuyadónan boluntario ku a djòin STCB su aktividat di sambuyá pa Kita Liña di Piska/Fishing Line Clean-Up (FLP) for di 2012. Masha danki!

Kita liña di piska ku a bruha den ref ta importante

Liña di piska bruá i ku ta drif rònt den e awanan rònt di Boneiru ta un preokupashon prinsipal. Tin un kantidat konsiderabel di liña di piska, tin biaha ainda ku anzue pegá na nan, den laman i bruá i pegá den koral i na spòns riba ref. Liña di nailen ku no ta disolvé den naturalesa, ku ta dura diferente sentenáres di aña promé ku naturalesa plama nan for di otro. Den e tempu akí e liñanan por bira un menasa komo ku ta konosí ku nan por bira un trampa pa bida marino. Kada aña, STCB ta risibí reportahe di turtuga pegá den liña di piska òf turtuga pegá na anzue, i si e turtuga no por liberá su mes pronto – el lo hoga.

Nos ta hasi e kos fásil pa bo por partisipá

Na 2022, nos tin e plan pa organisá un aktividat di FLP pa luna. Nos lo anunsiá e aktividatnan riba nos medionan sosial i via imeil pa e sambuyadó ku ta registrá serka STCB. Si bo ke subi nos lista di persona pa risibí imeil di update di FLP, por fabor registrá dor di manda un mensahe di imeil na stcb@bonaireturtles.org ku e tópiko Fishing Line Volunteer. Bo por partisipá na djis un solo aktividat pa bai sambuyá pa kita liña di piska òf na asina tantu biaha ku bo ta deseá; no tin mester di registrashon adelantá pa kada aktividat di FLP, presentá numa i bini ku bo ekipo di sambuyá, karchi di sertifikashon i – si bo tin un player pa kòrta i un tas di reda i pa kolektá e liñanan. Dive Friends Bonaire ta duna servisio di tanki di buseo pa e boluntarionan (masha danki!). Orario di enkuentro ta normalmente 9:30am na Dive Inn (Playa Chachacha), aki personal di STCB lo duna un seshon di informashon tokante seguridat i informashon kon pa kolektá e liñanan na manera sigur pa bo mes i pa nos refnan. STCB lo trese tambe player pa kòrta i tas di reda ku por fia pa e akshon. Despues di kada aktividat tin un trit di refresko komo un muestra di gratitut. STCB lo kompartí e resultadonan di e aktividatnan di limpiesa via medionan sosial i su boletinnan di notisia. Por registrá pa risibí e boletin di notisia riba STCB su wèpsait: www.bonaireturtles.org.

Bo por kontinuá ku yudansa ora bo ta riba bo mes

Bo a disfrutá di e aktividat di sambuyá pa FLP i tin gana di hasi mas den e kuadro akí? Si bo ta un sambuyadó ku eksperensia i bo ta buska un forma pa partisipá den e trabou di konservashon na nos isla, hasta ora ku bo ta aki solamente pa pasa fakansi, bo por disfrutá di bo sambuyamentu miéntras bo ta yuda hasi refnan di Boneiru mas seif pa turtuga i otro kriatura inkluso hende.

Tin “TAngler Bins”, ku ta baki di shushi spesialmente trahá di pipa pvc pa tira liña di piska, instalá na vários playa ku ta severamente shushi, sitionan popular di piskamentu i di sambuyá rònt Boneiru, ku instrukshon na papiamentu i ingles. Ta usa e bakinan akí pa kolekshon di shushi di liña di piska, anzue, as artifisial i reda òf nèt. Personal di STCB ta pasa hasi nan bashí regularmente. Informashon detayá ta optenibel riba STCB’s su wèpsait www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

Removing entangled fishing line from reefs since 2012

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) has been successfully cleaning discarded fishing gear from Bonaire’s reefs since 2012. This has been possible thanks to a partnership with Dive Friends Bonaire and the many volunteer divers who have joined STCB’s Fishing Line Clean-Up (FLP) dives throughout the years. Thank you!

Removing entangled lines is important

Entangled and loose lines in the waters around Bonaire are a major concern. There is a considerable amount of fishing line, sometimes with fish hooks attached, in the water and tangled on the corals and sponges on the reef. Non-biodegradable monofilament lines last for several hundred years before they fully decompose. During this time, the lines can become a threat as they are known to trap marine life. Every year, STCB receives reports of entangled or hooked turtles, and – if the turtle cannot free itself quickly – it will drown.

We make it easy for you to participate

In 2022, we are planning to organize one FLP dive per month. Dives will be announced through our social media and via e-mail for STCB’s registered divers. If you would like to be on our mailing list for the FLP updates, please sign up by sending an email to stcb@bonaireturtles.org with the subject Fishing Line Volunteer. You can join just one clean-up or as many as you like; no pre-registration is needed, just bring your diving gear, dive certification card and – if you have – sheers and a mesh bag to cut and collect the lines. Dive Friends Bonaire provides air tanks for the volunteers (thank you!). Meeting time is normally 9:30am at the Dive Inn (Chachacha beach), where STCB staff will give a dive safety briefing and will provide information on how to collect the lines in a way that is safe for you and for our reef. STCB will also bring additional sheers and mesh bags that you can borrow for the dive. After each clean-up, there are refreshments as a thank-you token. STCB will share the results of the clean-ups via social media and their newsletter. You can subscribe to receive the newsletter updates in STCB’s website: www.bonaireturtles.org.

You can continue to help while on your own

Did you enjoy the FLP dive and would like to do more? If you are an experienced diver and are looking for a way to participate in conservation work on the island, even if you are just here for holidays, you can enjoy your dive while helping Bonaire’s reefs be safer for turtles and other creatures including humans.

“TAngler Bins”, pvc-pipes specially constructed to be used as bins for fishing lines, have been installed at several polluted beaches, popular fishing spots and dive sites around Bonaire with instructions in Papiamentu and English. These bins are used for the collection of waste fishing line, hooks, lures and nets. They are emptied regularly by STCB staff. Full details are available on STCB’s website www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organization that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991.

22 mart 2022, Bonaire

Contact persoon: Kaj Schut, Manager, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, +599 717-2225, stcb@bonaireturtles.org

VOOR ONMIDDELLIJKE PUBLICATIE

22 maart 2022, Bonaire

STCB verwijdert al sinds 2012 vislijn van het rif

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) verwijdert al sinds 2012 met succes vislijn van de riffen van Bonaire. Dit is mogelijk dankzij een samenwerking met Dive Friends Bonaire en de vele duikers die zich hebben aangesloten bij STCB’s Fishing Line Clean-Up (FLP) duiken door de jaren heen. Bedankt!

Het verwijderen van vislijn is belangrijk

Verstrikte en losse lijnen in de wateren rond Bonaire zijn een groot probleem. Er is veel vislijn, soms met vishaken, te vinden in de zee, bijvoorbeeld in koralen en sponzen. Monafilament lijnen zijn niet biologisch afbreekbaar en gaan vele honderden jaren mee. Deze lijnen vormen een bedreiging voor het zeeleven, omdat dieren hierin verstrikt kunnen raken. STCB ontvangt elk jaar meldingen van verstrikte zeeschildpadden. Wanneer de schildpad zich niet snel genoeg kan bevrijden, kan deze verdrinken.

Doe mee!

In 2022 zijn we van plan om één FLP-duik per maand te organiseren. FLP-duiken worden aangekondigd via onze sociale media en via e-mail voor geregistreerde duikers. Als je op onze mailinglijst wilt staan ​​voor de FLP-updates, meld je dan aan door een e-mail te sturen naar stcb@bonaireturtles.org met als onderwerp ‘Fishing Line Volunteer’. Je kunt deelnemen aan slechts één opruimactie of zoveel je wilt; neem je duikuitrusting, duikbrevet en (indien je in het bezit bent van) een schaar en mesh bag mee en duik met ons mee! Dive Friends Bonaire sponsort tanks voor de vrijwilligers (bedankt!). We ontmoeten elkaar om 9:30 bij de Dive Inn (Chachacha beach) voor een briefing m.b.t. het verwijderen van vislijn. STCB neemt ook extra scharen en mesh bags mee die je kunt lenen voor de duik. Na de duik komen we wederom samen bij de Dive Inn om het afval te verzamelen en iets te eten/drinken. STCB zal de resultaten van de duiken delen via sociale media en de nieuwsbrief. U kunt zich inschrijven om de nieuwsbriefupdates te ontvangen op de website van STCB: www.bonaireturtles.org.

Help – ook wanneer je alleen duikt

Vond je de FLP-duik leuk en zou je graag meer willen doen? Als je een ervaren duiker bent en op zoek bent naar een manier om deel te nemen aan natuurbehoud op het eiland, zelfs als je hier alleen voor vakantie bent, kun je genieten van je duik terwijl je helpt om de riffen van Bonaire veiliger te maken voor zeeschildpadden en andere soorten.

Op verschillende vervuilde stranden, populaire visplekken en duikplekken rond Bonaire zijn ‘TAngler Bins’ geïnstalleerd. Dit zijn pvc-buizen speciaal ontworpen voor het verzamelen van vislijn, vishaken, kunstaas etc. met instructies in zowel het Papiaments als Engels. De bins worden regelmatig geleegd door STCB. Alle details zijn beschikbaar op de website van STCB www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire is een niet-gouvernementele organisatie welke zich inzet voor de bescherming van Bonaire’s bedreigde zeeschildpadden sinds 1991.

