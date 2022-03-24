PJIAE Press Statement Air Traffic Services ATS – March 24, 2022

Press Statement: Air Traffic Services (ATS)

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten (Thursday, March 24, 2022) – Our employees at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) are our biggest asset, and it is our responsibility to ensure they always work in a safe and healthy working environment.

In February 2021, we were initially approached by the Air Traffic Controllers about concerns within the compound.

As based on their recommendations, we have already implemented the necessary measures to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions.

We are continuously working with the team to see how we can further improve the work environment for all our employees at PJIAE N.V., for now and in the future.

The Airport and Air Traffic Services (ATS) operate in compliance with local legislation and regulations set forth by the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) in accordance with the international standards and recommended practices.

