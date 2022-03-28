On Saturday, March 26, “The Battle of the Rising Stars” took place in Sala Errol Rooi – Sentro Deportivo Korsou (SDK) Brievengat, organized by the Curaçao Boxing Association CuraBox.

The program featured 10 amateur boxing bouts with young boxers from the following clubs; AA Boxing, Baas Sports, Boka Boxing Club, Immartial Athlete Centre, Kapap Center, Pro-Fit, Team Farao and Supreme Boxing Centre.

It was a very big success. Since the COVID pandemic, CuraBox has organized 8 competitions without an audience. Now after 2 years spectators were welcome again and they showed up in large numbers.

The first three bouts were between boxers born in 2008 to 2011. In these age groups, the winners always come from both the red and the blue corner.

These bouts were between; Sebastian Bonnin (39.3 kg) from Pro-Fit and Shermilon Susana (39.1 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre, Curtley Bernadina (53.1 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre and Javiq Antonia (55.4 kg) from Boka Boxing Club) and Nathan Bielsma (61.0 kg) form Pro-Fit and Quincy Ignacio (62.6 kg) from AA Boxing.

Next came boxers who were born in 2007 and 2006; Nahdir Haseth (45.2 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre won unanimously against Justin Valpoort (46.9 kg) from Immartial Athlete Center), Thierry Cijntje (64.4 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centrewon by a very close split decision Ryshendrick Mongen (64.7 kg) Boka and Christine Francisca (65.9 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre won Chiara Damacasse (63.3 kg) in a very good ladies bout.

After this it was time for some older young men. Claude Auguste (60.8 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre won by RSC (referee stops contest) in the third round against Jaden Mauricia (62.6 kg). Jamie Roest (74.0 kg) Immartial won by RSC in the second round against Rudielo Cubilete (71.4 kg) Boka. Shurendy van de Werp (75.2 kg) won by RSC in the second round against Rayhiem Zimmerman (74.5 kg) Boka.

The main event between Dwinley Mathilda (79.6 kg) from Supreme Boxing Centre who became Dutch champion in October 2021 and Jaydon Dania (79.7 kg) from AA Boxing/Baas Sports was a true thriller that went back and forth. The win could have gone either way. In the end, Jaydon Dania was unanimously declared the winner. All matches were very good and for a good match you always need two good boxers. Therefore all praise to all boxers. CuraBox president Edwin Baas wants to thank, on behalf of Curacao boxing sport, the sponsors IFA Solar Energy, Montana Beer, the Marketing Group; Jasmine Willem, Corgelino Djaoen, Armand Hellement and Theo Voigt, board members; Andy Frans, Huibertico Balentien, Erwin Kleiboer and Sem Klein, Rode Kruis and FDOK. Also Baas thanks everyone who came to support and everyone else who contributed to this great success. Next month there will be several boxing activities, like; webinar Anti-doping, virtual seminar about rules, boxfit instructor course and competitions on April 30.

