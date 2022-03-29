ourism Corporation Bonaire together with Wedoe organizes the first Bario Festival

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing the first Bario Festival together with Wedoe. This event will take place on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Plaza Chiku Goeloe. In connection with the Week of the Young Child, the theme is ‘the young entrepreneur’. The program is packed with music and young talents and there will be stands selling local food. The music group Formashon Musikal Krioyo will be present to add a musical touch to the evening. To give the Bario Festival an even more attractive touch, there are performances by Ace Kids Club, Kas di Musika Brass Band, DC Rappers, DJ Kiart, DJ Roch and a fashion show by Aimee Fashion. TCB would like to thank the partners who have cooperated with the Bario Festival, in particular the Wedoe organisation, MCB, Selibon and TUI. We would like to cordially invite the Bonairean community and all our visitors to come and spend a few pleasant hours with us on Saturday, April 2nd at the first edition of the Bario Festival, which will take place in Antriol at the Plaza Chiku Goeloe. Come encourage our talented youngsters!