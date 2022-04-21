VNW – Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Willemstad

Hulanda ta buta 500.000 euro na disposishon pa renobashon di edifisio di komunidat chines na Concordiastraat na Skalo

WILLEMSTAD – Awe ta hasi eksaktamente 80 aña ku a tira vários marinero chines mata aki na Kòrsou i desena di herido a kai.

Tabata desplegá e marineronan den produkshon i transporte di kombustibel na Kòrsou durante di segundo guera mundial. Nan tabata traha ku peliger pa propio bida i bou di kondishonnan duru riba tankero ku tabata transportá krudo for di Venezuela pa e refineria na Aruba i Kòrsou. E kombustibel tabata di vital importansia pa e lucha di e aliadonan kontra di e enemigu na Oropa, Afrika i Asia. Hasiendo esaki, nan tabatin un kontribushon importante na e bataya ku a hiba i na finalmente logra pas.

Nan a protestá kontra falta di fasilidat di seguridat i tabata ke un mihó pago. Sin embargo, loke tabata un konflikto tokante di kondishon di labor a sali kompletamente for di man riba 20 di aprel 1942, ku e resultado hororoso i desastroso ku nos konosé. Pa Hulanda, e seremonia di awe ta den kuadro di konmemorashon di e evento trágiko aki.

For di 2013, e ministerio di asuntunan interior i di relashonnan den Reino (BZK) a hasi tur loke ta na su alkanse pa deskubrí kiko eksaktamente a pasa riba e dia aki. E anterior minister di BZK aña pasá a indiká ku Hulanda ke mustra su simpatia hasiendo un gesto apropiá. Ku esaki a drenta den kontakto ku e komunidat chines na Kòrsou. E resultado ta ku Hulanda ta pone un montante di 500.000 euro disponibel pa renobashon di e edifisio di e komunidat chines na Kòrsou, situá na Concordiastraat den Skalo i ku resientemente a designá komo monumento ofisial.

“Awe, eksaktamente 80 aña despues, na nòmber di gobièrnu hulandes mi ke ekspresá lamento pa e echo ku durante di un tempu largu e gobièrnu hulandes a pone tiki atenshon na e evento aki i no a ekspresá simpatia pa e konsekuensianan di e tragedia ku a afektá bida di hopi hende i ku te dia di awe ta kontinuá na Kòrsou i partikularmente den e komunidat chines na Kòrsou”, segun e Representante di Hulanda na Kòrsou, Aruba i Sint Maarten, Erwin Arkenbout, awe durante di su diskurso na honor di e konmemorashon. “Ku e gesto aki por konmemorá e marineronan chines ku a pèrdè nan bida trágikamente, por marka e historia pa evitá ku ta lubidá esaki, pero mas ku tur kos e gesto aki por ta e base pa mas entendimentu mutuo, na momentu ku esaki ta kondusí na laso mas estrecho entre e abitantenan di paisnan den Reino di diferente orígen, brevemente bisá, un gesto ku ta kontribuí na un futuro komun.”

Riba término kòrtiku lo elaborá riba e gesto aki ku e komunidat chines. “Ohalá ku e konmemorashon aki, un relashon nobo ku e pasado aki lo krese i ku den e relashon nobo aki ta sinta e poder pa surpasá posibel kontradikshon eksistente. I for di e poder aki harmonia por surgi”, señor Arkenbout a bisa.

Nederland stelt 500.000 euro beschikbaar voor renovatie van gebouw Chinese gemeenschap aan de Concordiastraat in Scharloo

WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag is het exact 80 jaar geleden dat meerdere Chinese zeelieden hier op Curaçao zijn doodgeschoten en tientallen gewonden zijn gevallen. Deze zeelieden werden tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog op Curacao ingezet bij de productie en het vervoer en van brandstoffen. Zij werkten met gevaar voor eigen leven en onder erbarmelijke omstandigheden op tankers die ruwe olie vanuit Venezuela naar de raffinaderijen op Aruba en Curaçao verscheepten. De brandstoffen waren van vitaal belang voor de strijd van de geallieerden tegen de vijand in Europa, Afrika en Azië. Daarmee leverden zij een belangrijke bijdrage aan de strijd die werd gevoerd en uiteindelijk aan het bereiken van vrede.

Zij protesteerden tegen slechte veiligheidsvoorzieningen en wilden een betere betaling. Wat een conflict over arbeidsvoorwaarden was, liep echter op 20 april 1942 volledig uit de hand, met het bekende afschuwelijke en noodlottige gevolg dat we kennen. De ceremonie van vandaag staat voor Nederland in het teken van de herdenking van deze tragische gebeurtenis.

Sinds 2013 heeft het ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties het uiterste geprobeerd de onderste steen boven water te krijgen over wat precies op die dag is gebeurd. De vorige minister van BZK heeft vorig jaar laten weten dat Nederland haar medeleven wil laten blijken door een passend gebaar te maken dat recht doet aan deze vreselijke gebeurtenis. Daartoe is in contact getreden met de Chinese gemeenschap op Curaçao. Het resultaat is dat Nederland een bedrag van 500.000 euro beschikbaar stelt voor de renovatie van het gebouw van de Curaçaose Chinese gemeenschap aan de Concordiastraat in Scharloo, dat onlangs als officieel monument is aangewezen.

“Vandaag, exact tachtig jaar later, wil ik namens de Nederlandse staat spijt uitspreken voor het feit dat er vanuit de Nederlandse overheid lange tijd te weinig aandacht is gegeven aan de gebeurtenis en geen medeleven is geuit voor de gevolgen van de tragedie die de levens van velen heeft getekend en die tot op de dag van vandaag doorwerkt op Curaçao en in het bijzonder de Chinese gemeenschap op Curaçao”, aldus de Vertegenwoordiger van Nederland op Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten, Erwin Arkenbout vandaag tijdens zijn toespraak ter ere van de herdenking. “Met het gebaar kunnen de tragisch omgekomen Chinese zeelieden worden herdacht, kan de geschiedenis worden gemarkeerd om te voorkomen dat die wordt vergeten, maar bovenal kan het gebaar de basis zijn voor meer wederzijds begrip, als het leidt tot het smeden van hechtere banden tussen de inwoners van de landen van het Koninkrijk van uiteenlopende oorsprong, kortom een gebaar dat bijdraagt aan een gemeenschappelijke toekomst”.

De uitwerking van dit gebaar zal op korte termijn met de Chinese gemeenschap ter hand worden genomen. “Op het fundament van deze herdenking groeit dan hopelijk een nieuwe verhouding tot dat verleden, en in die nieuwe verhouding schuilt de kracht om mogelijk bestaande tegenstellingen te overbruggen. En uit die kracht kan harmonie ontstaan”, aldus de heer Arkenbout.

The Netherlands makes 500,000 euros available for renovation of the Chinese community building on Concordiastraat in Scharloo

WILLEMSTAD – It is exactly 80 years ago today that several Chinese sailors were shot dead here on Curaçao and dozens were injured.

These seamen were deployed on Curacao during the Second World War for the production and transport of fuels. At the risk of their own lives and in appalling conditions, they worked on tankers that shipped crude oil from Venezuela to the refineries in Aruba and Curaçao. The fuels were vital to the allies’ struggle against the enemy in Europe, Africa and Asia. In doing so, the seamen made an important contribution to the battle that was being waged and that ultimately led to peace.

They protested against poor security and demanded better payment. What was a conflict over working conditions, however, turned completely sour on April 20, 1942, with the well-known horrific and disastrous result that we know. Today’s ceremony, for the Netherlands is dedicated to the commemoration of this tragic event.

Since 2013, the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations has tried its utmost to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on that day. The previous Minister of Interior and Kingdom Relations announced last year that the Netherlands would like to show its sympathy by making an appropriate gesture that does justice to this terrible event. To this end, contact has been made with the Chinese community on Curacao. As a result, the Netherlands has made an amount of 500,000 euros available for the renovation of the building of the Curaçao Chinese community on the Concordiastraat in Scharloo, which has recently been designated as an official monument.

“Today, exactly eighty years later, I would like to express my regret on behalf of the Dutch state for the fact that for a long time the Dutch government paid too little attention to the event and expressed no sympathy for the consequences of the tragedy that affected the lives of many and continues to this day in Curacao and in particular the Chinese community in Curacao,” said the Representative of the Netherlands in Curacao, Aruba and Sint Maarten, Erwin Arkenbout today during his speech in honor of the commemoration. “The gesture can be used to commemorate the tragically lost Chinese sailors, to mark history to prevent it from being forgotten, but above all, the gesture can be the basis for greater mutual understanding if it leads to closer ties between the inhabitants of the countries of the Kingdom of different origins. In short, a gesture that contributes to a common future”.

The details of this gesture will be discussed shortly with the Chinese community. “This commemoration will hopefully lay the foundations for a new relationship with the past and in that new relationship will lie the strength to overcome any cultural differences. That strength can blossom into harmony”, says mr. Arkenbout.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

