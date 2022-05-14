GOBIERNU Minister Ruisandro Cijntje Manera mi a bin ta bisa pa algun dia kaba nos ta trahando kontinuamente pa sigui trese kambionan struktural na e preis di kombustibel. May 14, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Nos por a tuma nota ku e promé stap a tuma luga kaminda ku awe gasolin i gasoil ta baha ku 25 i 28 sèn pa liter. Nos ta bai sigui ku e siguiente stapnan pa yega na redukshon struktural. Komo parti di e esfuerso nan aki nos ta trahando tambe riba reduskhon di awa i koriente. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
