GOBIERNU 

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje Manera mi a bin ta bisa pa algun dia kaba nos ta trahando kontinuamente pa sigui trese kambionan struktural na e preis di kombustibel.

REDAKSHON
Nos por a tuma nota ku e promé stap a tuma luga kaminda ku awe gasolin i gasoil ta baha ku 25 i 28 sèn pa liter.
Nos ta bai sigui ku e siguiente stapnan pa yega na redukshon struktural.
Komo parti di e esfuerso nan aki nos ta trahando tambe riba reduskhon di awa i koriente.
