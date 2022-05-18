Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry VROMI & Finance Job Mixer a Success. 300+ Attend **

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert J. Doran and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion held a job mixer on May 12, 2022, for persons interested in various positions within both ministries, and it has been a great success.

There was an average of 300+ persons who attended the event, which was held at the Government Administration Building room 1 from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Both ministers expressed their gratitude for the interest shown in the Job Mixer and would like to thank all those who came to the event and those who have already applied.

The applications will be reviewed, and persons will receive an email once that process has been completed.

A team of the ministries staff and the Department of Personnel and Organization was on-site to provide valuable information and to answer questions that the applicants had about the job vacancies within the different ministries. Interested persons filled out the application forms and provided their resumes.

Ministers Doran and Irion were present to welcome all and interacted with the attendees. Both Ministers spoke and gave words of encouragement.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs was also present at the event and endorsed the Job mixer.

Other members of the Council were also present and showed support for the initiative.

The Ministry of VROMI has the following positions available: policy officer, secretary general, public relations officer, policy advisor, GIS officer, project manager, warehouse manager, head of infrastructure, maintenance worker, contract manager, senior employee in the Permits Department, permit evaluator, and inspectors in the Inspection Department.

The Ministry of Finance has the following positions available: policy advisor, division head, tax inspector, collections officer, section head in Support Services, public relations officer, and Head of Audit and Criminal Investigation.

For further information, please visit the Sint Maarten Government’s website: www.sintmaartengov.org/jobs , their Facebook page at Government of Sint Maarten, and the Facebook page of VROMI.