Riba Djabièrne 24 di Juni, Gerd Glaudemans ku ta biba na Kòrsou, huntu ku DreamRides team di Hulanda ta bai hasi un rekorido mahestral riba baiskel di 822 kilometer i subi 20 mil meter den diferente serunan i siudatnan den Alpen ku ta keda na Suisa i Fransia.

On Friday, June 24th, Curaçao resident, Gerd Glaudemans, together with the DreamRides Netherlands team will make an incredible bike ride of 822 kilometers and approximately 20,000 meters of incline over various mountains and passed cities through the Swiss and French Alps. With this fantastic effort, he strives to raise awareness and collect money for a childhood cancer fund, another special initiative within the Ronald McDonald House Charities Curaçao Foundation (RMHCC). RMHCC creates, finds and supports programs

that benefit the health and wellbeing of children and their families in Curaçao. All proceeds collected this year with DreamRides will go towards this special local fund to support our kids with cancer and their families. Whether it is to support families, keeping them close to each other and giving the urgent care they need, or by providing sick children going through a difficult time some moments of encouragement and joy to help them celebrate life too.