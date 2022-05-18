Riba Djabièrne 24 di Juni, Gerd Glaudemans ku ta biba na Kòrsou, huntu ku DreamRides team di Hulanda ta bai hasi un rekorido mahestral riba baiskel di 822 kilometer i subi 20 mil meter den diferente serunan i siudatnan den Alpen ku ta keda na Suisa i Fransia.
Riba Djabièrne 24 di Juni, Gerd Glaudemans ku ta biba na Kòrsou, huntu ku DreamRides team di Hulanda ta bai hasi un rekorido mahestral riba baiskel di 822 kilometer i subi 20 mil meter den diferente serunan i siudatnan den Alpen ku ta keda na Suisa i Fransia. Ku e gran esfuerso aki, e ta lucha pa krea konsientisashon i tambe rekoudá seng pa otro inisiativa spesial di Ronald McDonald House Charities Curaçao Foundation (RMHCC). Kwal ta un fondo local dediká na kanser di mucha. RMHCC ta kréa y sostené programanan ku ta direktamente y positivamente impaktá salú y bienestár general di mucha y nan famia. Tur loke ta keda rekoudá ku DreamRides ta bai pa sostené e muchanan ku kanser i nan famianan. E fondo ta ser usá pa apoyá famianan, pa mantené nan huntu i serka di e kuido nesesario ku nan tin mester. Tambe esaki lo ser usá pa duna e muchanan un momentu di enkurashamentu pa pasa dor di e momentu difísil aki, dor di regalá nan momentunan alegre pa asina nan tambe por disfrutá di bida.
Lamentablemente tur aña algun mucha na Kòrsou ta ser diagnostiká ku kanser. Maske ku e kuido ta bon organisá riba nos isla, mayoría biaha e mucha ta ser mandá Hulanda pa por risibí
tratamentu den e hospital di kanser pa mucha mas grandi di Oropa ku ta Princess Máxima Center. E bida di e mucha i di su famianan ta kambia den un fregá di wowo. No solamente e bida emoshonal i sosial di e famia ta ser afektá, pero també e gastunan finansiero ku un viaje y estadia pa un periodo largu na Hulanda ta trese ku ne ta enorme.
Gerd lo sali pa Genève dia 24 di juni, i dia 2 di juli e lo regresá Hulanda. Durante e gran rekorido aki e lo bishitá algun di e kasnan di Ronald McDonald pa duna su sostén na muchanan i nan
famianan ku ta pasando dor di e malesa aki.
On Friday, June 24th, Curaçao resident, Gerd Glaudemans, together with the DreamRides Netherlands team will make an incredible bike ride of 822 kilometers and approximately 20,000 meters of incline over various mountains and passed cities through the Swiss and French Alps. With this fantastic effort, he strives to raise awareness and collect money for a childhood cancer fund, another special initiative within the Ronald McDonald House Charities Curaçao Foundation (RMHCC). RMHCC creates, finds and supports programs
that benefit the health and wellbeing of children and their families in Curaçao. All proceeds collected this year with DreamRides will go towards this special local fund to support our kids with cancer and their families. Whether it is to support families, keeping them close to each other and giving the urgent care they need, or by providing sick children going through a difficult time some moments of encouragement and joy to help them celebrate life too.
Every year regretfully, some children in Curaçao are diagnosed with cancer. Even though the care is well organized on the island, children are often sent to the Netherlands to receive treatment in Europe’s largest childhood cancer hospital, the Princess Máxima Center. The life of these children and their family members are turned upside down literally in the blink of an eye. Not only the emotional and social situation of these families will be affected, but the financial costs associated with travel and an extended stay abroad, are often overwhelming.
Gerd will leave to Genève on June 24th and return to the Netherlands on July 2nd. During this amazing bike ride he will also visit some Ronald McDonald Houses along the way to show his
support to children and their family members that are going through severe illness.
