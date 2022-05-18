Openbaar Ministerie BES Ministerio Públiko ta seponé kaso kontra di ámtenar di duana

Prosecutor dismisses case against customs official

BONAIRE – On February 7, a customs official was arrested on suspicion of official corruption. He was released on February 16 pending further investigation. Indeed, the investigation up to that point had not confirmed the suspicion of official corruption. This investigation continued, particularly into the contents of the various data carriers seized during the search on February 7, 2022. Meanwhile, the investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Department has been completed. The file has been reviewed by the Public Prosecutor BES (OMBES).

The OMBES has decided not to initiate further criminal proceedings against this civil servant and to dismiss the case, because in the opinion of the OMBES this investigation has not found evidence of official corruption in the sense of the legal description “he who has accepted a gift or promise or service to do or refrain from doing something in violation of his duty as a (customs) civil servant”. The official and his employer have been informed of this dismissal.