Openbaar Ministerie BES Ministerio Públiko ta seponé kaso kontra di ámtenar di duana
A base di esaki, OMBES a disidí ku no ta bai sigui ku un persekushon penal kontra e ámtenar aki i lo seponé e kaso, pa motibu ku segun opinion di OMBES for di e investigashon ku a ser hasí no a haña prueba di korupshon atministrativo den e deskripshon legal “Es ku tuma un regalo, hasi un promesa of tuma un servisio pa hasi of keda sin hasi algu en kontra di su deber komo ámtenar (di duana)”. A pone e ámtenar i su doño di trabou na altura ku a seponé e kaso.
Openbaar Ministerie BES
OM seponeert zaak tegen douaneambtenaar
BONAIRE – Op 7 februari werd een douaneambtenaar aangehouden op verdenking van ambtelijke corruptie. Hij werd op 16 februari op vrije voeten gesteld in afwachting van verder onderzoek. Het onderzoek tot dan toe had namelijk geen bevestiging van de verdenking van ambtelijke corruptie opgeleverd. Dit onderzoek is voortgezet, met name naar de inhoud van de diverse gegevensdragers die tijdens de doorzoeking op 7 februari 2022 in beslag zijn genomen. Inmiddels is het onderzoek door de Rijksrecherche afgerond. Het dossier is door het Openbaar Ministerie BES (OMBES) beoordeeld.
Het OMBES heeft besloten om geen verdere strafvervolging tegen deze ambtenaar in te stellen en de zaak te seponeren, omdat er naar het oordeel van het OMBES in dit onderzoek geen bewijs is gevonden voor ambtelijke corruptie in de zin van de wettelijk omschrijving “hij die een gift of belofte of dienst heeft aangenomen om in strijd met zijn plicht als (douane)ambtenaar iets te doen of na te laten”. De ambtenaar en zijn werkgever zijn op de hoogte gesteld van dit sepot.
Openbaar Ministerie BES
BONAIRE – On February 7, a customs official was arrested on suspicion of official corruption. He was released on February 16 pending further investigation. Indeed, the investigation up to that point had not confirmed the suspicion of official corruption. This investigation continued, particularly into the contents of the various data carriers seized during the search on February 7, 2022. Meanwhile, the investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Department has been completed. The file has been reviewed by the Public Prosecutor BES (OMBES).
The OMBES has decided not to initiate further criminal proceedings against this civil servant and to dismiss the case, because in the opinion of the OMBES this investigation has not found evidence of official corruption in the sense of the legal description “he who has accepted a gift or promise or service to do or refrain from doing something in violation of his duty as a (customs) civil servant”. The official and his employer have been informed of this dismissal.
