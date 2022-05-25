Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022 ku partisipashon di riba 150 partner den turismo for di rònt mundu

WILLEMSTAD- 24 di mei 2022 – E siman aki, riba 150 mayorista, aerolínea i prensa tei presente na Kòrsou pa partisipá na ‘Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022’. Ta trata aki di un simposio organisá spesialmente pa mayoristanan prosedente di diferente parti di mundu bin eksperensiá e produkto turístiko úniko ku Kòrsou tin di ofresé na bishitantenan for di eksterior i tambe kondusí reunionnan ku partnernan di sektor privá. Durante di e simposio lo kompartí tambe Kòrsou su senario di airlift pa aña 2022, e desaroyonan riba tereno di akomodashon, e kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia i nos plannan pa futuro.

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) huntu ku diferente partner den sektor privá a uni pa realisashon di e simposio importante aki despues di 2 aña di ousensia. E simposio a inisiá ku un tremendo resepshon dia 23 di mei atardi inkluyendo un mini Karnaval i parada di Seú pa asina laga e mayoristanan sinti un tiki di e kultura di nos dushi Kòrsou. E apertura ofisial a tuma lugá dia 24 di mei i a inkluí spich di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, direktor athunto di CTB sr. Hugo Clarinda i sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, Managing Director di CHATA. Despues di e parti ofisial, mayoristanan i representantenan di e aerolíneanan presente a topa di forma individual ku representantenan di sektor priva di CHATA durante e seshon di Marketplace. Dia 25 di mei lo tin seshonnan individual na enkargo di representantenan di CTB kaminda lo diskutí ku e mayoristanan e strategianan i e plannan di akshon pa e region di Europa, Nort Amérika, Sur Amérika i Karibe.

E programa di e ‘Curaçao Global Trade Symposium’ a inkluí tambe bishita na diferente akomodashon eksistente, proyektonan nobo i bishita na diferente playa riba nos pais. Lo klousurá e simposio ku un ‘Willemstad Farewell Street Party’ den Otrobanda pa asina yama danki na e mayoristanan pa nan partisipashon i kompromiso pa ku e produkto turístiko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé.

‘Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022’ ta konta ku partisipashon di representantenan for di Estádos Unídos, Canada, Hulanda, Alemania, Bèlgika, Polonia, Fransia, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, México, Panamá, Paraguay, Uruguay, Perú, Venezuela, Sürnam, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica i St. Maarten.

Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022

with over 150 tourism partners participating from around the world

WILLEMSTAD – May 24, 2022 – This week, over 150 wholesalers, airlines and members of the press are visiting Curaçao to attend the Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022. This is a symposium organized especially for wholesalers from different parts of the world to come experience the unique tourism product that Curaçao has to offer to visitors from abroad, and also to conduct meetings with private sector partners. During the symposium, Curaçao’s airlift scenario for 2022 will also be discussed, as well as developments regarding accommodation, stayover tourism growth, and our plans for the future.

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) together with several private sector partners have joined in order to realize this important symposium again after a gap of 2 years. The symposium was initiated with a wonderful reception in the afternoon of May 23, which included a mini Carnival and a Harvest Parade to let the wholesalers feel a bit of the culture of our lovely island. The official opening took place on May 24 and included a speech by the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the deputy director of CTB, Mr. Hugo Clarinda and Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, Managing Director of CHATA. After the official part of the opening ceremony, the wholesalers and airline representatives met individually with the CHATA private sector representatives during the Marketplace session. On May 25 there will be individual sessions guided by CTB representatives, to discuss with the wholesalers the strategies and action plans for the European, North American, South American and Caribbean regions.

The Curaçao Global Trade Symposium also included some visits to different existing accommodations and upcoming projects, as well as several beaches on the island. The closing of the symposium will be in the form of a ‘Willemstad Farewell Street Party’ in Otrobanda, to express gratitude to the wholesalers for their attendance and their commitment to the tourism product that Curaçao offers.

The Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2022 has representatives attending from the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, France, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Venezuela, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and St. Maarten.

Share on: WhatsApp