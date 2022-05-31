2022 Muhé Ekselente ta sùr Norma Angel PhD MM

Willemstad – Sùr Norma Angel PhD MM a keda rekonosé durante di e di 19 Konferensia di Liderazgo Femenino komo Muhé Ekselente pa su logronan profeshonal i internashonal i su konstante keda kòrda di kon nos tin di hasi un kambio den mundu.

Nasé den bario di Marie Pompoen na Kòrsou el a garantisá su mes pa no lubidá su rais na su isla.

Na unda ku e ta trahando na mundu e tin su bandera chikí di Kòrsou pasobra hopi biaha e tin di splika na unda e pais ku e ta parti di dje ta keda na mundu.

El a bai Ulanda pa studia baila balèt pero a kambia pa trabou sosial ora ku el a realisá ku e ke hasi mas pa humanidat.

Ku su doktorado den sikologia sosial e ta biaha rònt mundu hasiendo trabou di diversidat, komo mediadó den situashon internashonal na nivel haltu i ta logra na trese hende huntu den lugánan kaminda na promé instansia no tabata parse posibel.

Su base ta na Merka pero e tin trabou permanente na Kenia i na Tanzania kaminda e ta pasa gran parti di aña.

Durante di henter su karera el a keda pone atenshon na hóbennan i a diseñá algun proyekto interesante pa mucha muhénan hóben ku ta biba den situashonnan retá, programanan ku e ta dispuesto pa kompartí si tin interes.

Komo sùr katóliko romano su énfasis ta keda riba kreamentu di un mihó mundu ku hèrmèntnan disponibel kaminda ku tin di hasi un diferensia i ora ku mester.

‘Mi gusta loke mi ta hasi espesialmente ora mi por mira un bon kambio’ asina Muhé Ekselente 2022 sùr Norma Angel PhD, MM a bisa.

I mester bisa tambe ku e Muhé Ekselente 2022 ta for di promé momentu konsehero di e Konferensia Anual di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou na kual e no por tabata presente e aña aki.

Pa keda rekonosé komo un Muhé Ekselente, un ehèmpel pa muhénan hóben, e hende muhé aki mester ta riba 60 aña di edat, e mester ta di den Karibe, i trabou ke el a hasi durante di su karera mester ta benefisiá otro hende muhé.

Riba e potrèt por mira sùr Norma Angel PhD MM durante di un proyekto ku el a hasi na Mianmar.

2022 Outstanding Woman is Sister Norma Angel PhD MM

Willemstad – Sister Norma Angel PhD MM was recognized during the 19th Annual Female Leadership Conference as an Outstanding Woman for her professional and international achievements and her constant reminders of why we have to make a change in this world.

Born in the neighborhood of Marie Pompoen in Curaçao she makes sure that her roots with the island is never forgotten.

Wherever working in the world she shows up with a small flag of Curaçao since many times she has to explain where the place that she belongs is in the world.

She started her study in The Netherlands to become a ballet dancer but changed to social work when she realized that she wanted to do more for humanity.

With her doctorate in Social Psychology she travels all over the world doing diversity work, mediating in top international situations and succeeding in bringing people together in places that at first seemed impossible.

Based in the United States she does permanent work in Kenya and Tanzania where she spends a good part of the year.

Through her whole career she kept focusing on young people and she designed a few interesting projects for young girls in challenging situations, programs that she is willing to share wherever needed.

As a Roman Catholic nun her focus stays on creating a better world with the tools available wherever she has to make a difference and wherever really needed.

‘I enjoy what I do especially when I can she a good change’, said Outstanding Woman 2022 sister Norma Angel PhD, MM.

And it must be said that the 2022 Outstanding Woman is from scratch also the advisor of the Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao but could not be present this year at the conference.

To be recognized as an Outstanding Woman, a role model for younger women, the woman must be older than 60 years old, from the Caribbean and the work that she did during her career must be benefitting other women.

On the picture sister Norma Angel PhD MM during a project that she did in Myanmar.

2022 Outstanding Woman is zuster Norma Angel PhD MM

Willemstad – Zuster Norma Angel PhD MM werd tijdens de 19e jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference erkend als een Outstanding Woman voor haar professionele en internationale prestaties en haar constante herinnering aan waarom we een verandering in deze wereld moeten maken.

Geboren in de wijk Marie Pompoen op Curaçao zorgt ze ervoor dat het eiland nooit vergeten wordt.

Waar ze ook ter wereld aan het werk is, heeft ze met een vlaggetje van Curaçao aangezien ze vaak moet uitleggen waar de plek waar ze thuishoort in de wereld is.

Ze begon haar studie in Nederland om balletdanseres te worden, maar stapte over naar maatschappelijk werk toen ze zich realiseerde dat ze meer wilde doen voor de mensheid.

Met haar doctoraat in de Sociale Psychologie reist ze de hele wereld over om diversiteitswerk te doen, te bemiddelen in internationale topsituaties en mensen samen te brengen op plekken die aanvankelijk onmogelijk leken.

Haar vaste woonplaats is in de Verenigde Staten en ze werkt in Kenia en Tanzania, waar ze een groot deel van het jaar doorbrengt.

Gedurende haar hele carrière bleef ze zich richten op jonge mensen en ontwierp ze een paar interessante projecten voor jonge meisjes in uitdagende situaties, programma’s die ze bereid is te delen waar nodig.

Als rooms-katholieke non blijft haar focus op het creëren van een betere wereld met wat beschikbaar is, waar ze een verschil kan maken en waar ze echt nodig is.

‘Ik geniet van wat ik doe, vooral als ik een goede verandering zie’, zei Outstanding Woman 2022 zuster Norma Angel PhD, MM.

En het moet gezegd worden dat de Outstanding Woman 2022 vanaf het prille begin adviseur is van de Annual Female Leadership Conference op Curaçao maar dit jaar kon ze niet bij de conferentie aanwezig zijn.

Om erkend te worden als een Outstanding Woman, een rolmodel voor jongere vrouwen, moet de vrouw ouder zijn dan 60 jaar, afkomstig uit het Caribisch gebied en het werk dat ze tijdens haar carrière heeft gedaan, moet andere vrouwen ten goede komen.

Op de foto zuster Norma Angel PhD MM tijdens een project dat ze deed in Myanmar.

