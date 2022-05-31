3rd Margaret Star Winner: Rite journey and Gentlemen’s Club

Willemstad – ‘The Rite Journey’ and ‘Gentlemen club’ were recognized as the 3rd Margaret Star Winner on last Saturday during the 19th Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao.

This star goes to a young person who is ambitious and who is active in a way that he or she can be identified as a future leader.

Initiator and teacher Stephan Simmon received the price that includes a statue and an envelope.

‘The Rite Journey’ and ‘Gentlemen club’ are two unique educational programs designed to support the development of self-aware, vital, responsible and resilient adults. Given the current lack of Rites of Passage in the Western World, young people are left to invent their own, which are often unhealthy and unsafe.

Given the fact that young boys don’t have a clear moment in which they transition into manhood these programs mark the inauguration of their first official steps into manhood.

Stephan Simmon said that the western culture doesn’t give much attention to this transition, which makes lots of young boys grow confused and asking themselves: am I already a man?!

The young boys are being coached to learn the basics in life; for example: how to manage and communicate your thoughts and emotions; how to give a proper handshake; how to tie a tie and how to survive in the wilderness.

The first Margaret Star winner Leonsy Curie introduced the price with the request for young people to be and to stay ambitious.

The ‘Margaret Star’ is in honor of the late conference participant and loyal supporter from start since 2004, Margaret Justina-Janse (1969-2019) who actively shared the vision to have empowering activities for girls and women.

Her support, encouragement, vision and dedication to the success of the conferences are highly appreciated.

On the picture Stephan Simmon of ‘The Rite Journey’ and ‘Gentlemen club’ receiving the 3rd Margaret Star.

Di 3 ganadó di Margaret Star:

The Rite Journey i Gentlemen’s Club

Willemstad – ‘The Rite Journey’ i ‘Gentlemen Club’ a keda rekonosé ku e di tres Margaret Star djasabra último durante di e di 19 Konferensia di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou.

E strea aki ta bai pa un hóben ambisioso i ku ta aktivo di tal forma ku por identifik’é komo un futuro lider.

Inisiadó i maestro di skol Stephan Simmon a risibí e premio ku ta inkluí un estatua i un ènvelòp.

‘The Rite Journey’ i ‘Gentlemen Club’ ta dos programa edukashonal úniko diseñá pa sostené desaroyo di konsiensia di adultonan vital, responsabel i resiliente.

Konsiderando e aktual ritonan pa bira adulto den mundu oksidental, tin hopi hóben ku a bai inventá di nan mes, kual nan muchu biaha no ta salú ni seif.

E programanan aki pa e echo ku mucha hòmbernan no tin un momentu kla definí ku nan ta pasa pa bira hòmber , ta marka nan inougurashon di nan promé paso pa ta hòmber.

Stephan Simmon a bisa ku kultura oksidental no ta para masha ketu na e transishon aki, loke ta pone ku hopi mucha hòmber hóben ta krese konfundí i ta puntra nan mes: ‘si nan ta hòmber kaba?!’

Nan ta guia e mucha hòmbernan i siña nan kosnan básiko di bida manera p.e.: kon manehá i komuniká nan pensamentunan i nan emoshonnan; kon duna un man na drechi, kon mara dashi i kon sobreviví den naturalesa.

Ganadó di e promé Margaret Star Leonsy Curie a introdusí e premio pidiendo hóbennan pa ta i pa keda ambisioso.

E ‘Margaret Star’ ta na honor di e desaparesido partisipante i gran sostenedó for di kuminsamentu na 2004, Margaret Justina-Janse (1969-2019) kende aktivamente a kompartí e vishon pa trese aktividatnan ku ta empoderá mucha muhé i hende muhé.

Su sosten, enkurashamentu, vishon i dedikashon pa e konferensianan ta ketu bai apresiá.

Riba e potrèt por mira Stephan Simmon di ‘The Rite Journey’ i ‘Gentlemen Club’ risibiendo e di tres Margaret Star.

3e Margaret Star-winnaar:

The Rite Journey en Gentlemen’s Club

Willemstad – ‘The Rite Journey’ en ‘Gentlemen club’ zijn afgelopen zaterdag erkend als de 3e Margaret Star Winnaar tijdens de 19e Annual Female Leadership Conference op Curaçao. Deze ster gaat naar een jongere die ambitieus is en zo actief is dat hij of zij kan worden geïdentificeerd als een toekomstige leider.

Initiatiefnemer en docent Stephan Simmon ontving de prijs inclusief een beeldje en een envelop.

‘The Rite Journey’ en ‘Gentlemen club’ zijn twee unieke educatieve programma’s, ontworpen om de ontwikkeling van zelfbewuste, vitale, verantwoordelijke en veerkrachtige volwassenen te ondersteunen.

Gezien het huidige gebrek aan rituelen van jongere naar volwassene in de westerse wereld, worden jongeren overgelaten om hun eigen rituelen uit te vinden, die vaak ongezond en onveilig zijn.

Gezien het feit dat jonge jongens geen duidelijk moment hebben waarop ze overgaan naar mannelijkheid, markeren deze programma’s de inhuldiging van hun eerste officiële stappen naar mannelijkheid.

Stephan Simmon zei dat de westerse cultuur niet veel aandacht schenkt aan deze overgang, waardoor veel jonge jongens in de war raken en zich afvragen: ben ik al een man?!

De jonge jongens worden gecoacht om de basis van het leven te leren; bijvoorbeeld: hoe hun gedachten en emoties te beheren en te communiceren; hoe geef je een goede handdruk; hoe een stropdas te strikken en hoe te overleven in de wildernis.

De eerste Margaret Star-winnares Leonsy Curie introduceerde de prijs met het verzoek aan jongeren om ambitieus te zijn en te blijven.De ‘Margaret Star’ is ter ere van de overleden deelnemer aan de conferentie en trouwe supporter vanaf het begin sinds 2004, Margaret Justina-Janse (1969-2019), die actief de visie deelde om empowerment-activiteiten voor meisjes en vrouwen te hebben. Haar steun, aanmoediging, visie en toewijding aan het succes van de conferenties worden zeer gewaardeerd.

Op de foto ontvangt Stephan Simmon van ‘The Rite Journey’ en ‘Gentlemen club’ de 3e Margaret Star.

