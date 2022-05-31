Successful 19th conference Much must change when referring to gender identity

Willemstad – The 19th Annual Female Leadership Conference that took place last weekend in Curaçao with the topic ‘About Women and Gender Identity’ was again a success.

The topic of the conference was inspired by the research of Dr. Thomas Köllen and peers on

Sexual Orientation and Transgender Issues in Organizations Global Perspectives on LGBT Workforce Diversity.

The conference started with an invocation by Victoria Wild.

Official opening of the Conference was by consul general of the United States of America in Curaçao Margie Bond who focused on the history of equality of women leaving the audience to think about knowing that as a woman you are 100 per cent ready, you deserve a seat at the table and to be your authentic self.

Initiator and organizer of the Conferences Reyna Joe expressed her gratitude to all who made it possible for the conference to continue.

The focus stays on women who made an effort to study and have a career and to have them empowered enough to be satisfied, supported as valuable members of their communities.

This year’s topic was scientifically introduced by Gina Marcano who has a Master of Arts in Political Science and who is a lecturer at the University of Curaçao for the Faculty of Social and Behavioral Sciences teaching “Introduction to Social Work”, “Human Behavior and Social Environment”, and “Desk research in the Social Sciences”.

Her introduction showed how people look at gender and that the way that modern communities look at gender is very European influenced.

The next speaker was transman Roderick who gave a clear view on how his life is because of him changing his gender.

‘I knew from small that I am a man’, he said and his presentation was for many emotional to see what can be going on in the life of a person like him: a self made man.

HR professional Judith Brekelmans spoke about diversity @ inclusion, from the perspective of HR. Specifically work forces are going through changes since it is not possible anymore to act as if nothing is happening, different genders must be identified and included.

The participants had many questions and everyone agreed that much information is needed to reach the inclusion that will finally benefit all.

The conference also had an interesting session with book publisher Sierra Melcher of Red Thread Publishing, who gave information about the challenge to publish your story and share your experiences with the world.

The intention also of the conference is to have more women writing their stories and publishing them.

Master of Ceremony Nelly Rosa did an excellent job just like Jason Rafaël who was in charge of the technical part.

Initiator and organizer Reyna Joe is grateful for the result of this conference where for the 19th times it was possible to create an empowering event for great women and those who support them.

More detailed information will be on the facebook page: About Female Leadership.

The pictures show parts of the conference

Eksitoso di 19 konferensia

Mester tin hopi kambio ora ta referí na identidat di género.

Willemstad – E di 19 Konferensia Anual di Liderazgo femenino ku a tuma lugá den fin di siman último na Kòrsou ku e tópiko Tokante di Hende Muhé i identifikashon di género, tabata atrobe un éksito.

Tópiko di e konferensia tabata inspirá pa e investigashon sientífiko di Dr. Thomas Köllen i su pareunan riba orientashon seksual i asuntunan di transgénero den perspektiva di organisashonnan global pa loke ta diversidat di LGBT na trabou.

E konferensia a kuminsá ku invokashon di Victoria Wild.

Apertura ofisial di e konferensia tabata na enkargo di kònsùl general merikano na Kòrsou Margie Bond kende a enfatisá riba historia di igualdat di hende muhé lagando e oudiensia pensando riba ku un hende muhé mester sa ku e ta 100% kla, ku e meresé sinta na mesa i ku e mester keda outéntiko.

Inisiadó i organisadó di e konferensianan Reyna Joe a ekspresá su gratitut na tur ku a hasi posibel pa e konferensia por sigui.

Énfasis ta keda riba e hende muhé ku a hasi un esfuerso studia i tin un karera pa nan ta empoderá i satisfecho, sostené komo miembronan balorá den nan komunidat.

E tópiko di e aña aki a keda introdusí sientifikamente pa Gina Marcano kende tin un titulo di Master of Arts den siensia polítiko i kende ta dosente na Universidat di Kòrsou pa fakultat di Siensianan Sosial i di Komportashon dunando lès den “Introdukshon na Trabou Sosial”, “Komportashon Humano i Medio Ambiente”, i Investigashon den Siensia Sosial”.

Su introdukshon a mustra kon hende ta wak género i kon komunidatnan moderno su bista riba género ta mashá influensia pa Europa.

E siguiente orador tabata transhòmber Roderick kende a duna un bista kla di kon su bida ta awor ku el a kambia di género.

‘Mi tabata sa for di chikí ku mi ta un hòmber’, asina el a bisa i su presentashon tabata hopi emoshonal pa presentenan ku a haña un bista di kiko ta pasa den bida di un hende manera e ku a krea su mes den un hòmber.

Profeshonal di Rekurso Humano Judith Brekelmans a papia di diversidat i inklushon, for di punto di bista di un hende di rekurso humano. Lugánan di traha spesífikamente ta pasando den kambionan pasobra no ta posibel mas awendia pa hasi manera nada no ta pasando, mester rekonosé diferente género i inkluí nan.

Partisipantenan tabatin hopi pregunta i a mustra ku mester duna muchu mas informashon pa realisá inklushon ku lo benefisiá tur hende.

Durante di e konferensia tabatin tambe un interesante seshon ku publikadó di buki Sierra Melcher di kas editorial Red Thread Publishing, kende a duna informashon tokante di retonan pa publiká bo storia i kompartí bo eksperensia ku mundu.

Intenshon di e konferensia ta tambe pa mas hende muhé skibi nan storia i publiká nan tambe.

Maestro di seremonia Nelly Rosa tabata ekselente meskos ku Jason Rafaël kende tabata enkargá ku e partinan tékniko.

Inisiadó i organisadó Reyna Joe ta agradesidu ku resultado di e konferensia aki kaminda pa di 19 biaha tabata posibel pa krea un evento empoderoso pa hende muhé tremendo i ku esnan ku ta sostené nan.

Pa mas detaye por bishitá riba facebook: About Female Leadership.

Riba e potrètnan por haña un bista di ambiente di e konferensia.

Succesvolle 19e conferentie

Er moet veel veranderen als het gaat om genderidentiteit

Willemstad – De 19e jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference die afgelopen weekeinde op Curaçao plaatsvond met als thema ‘Over vrouwen en genderidentiteit’ was wederom een succes.

Het onderwerp van de conferentie was geïnspireerd door het onderzoek van Dr. Thomas Köllen en collega’s op ‘Seksuele geaardheid en transgenderkwesties in organisaties wereldwijde perspectieven op diversiteit van het LGBT-personeel’.

De conferentie begon met een gebed van Victoria Wild.

De officiële opening van de conferentie was door de consul-generaal van de Verenigde Staten van Amerika in Curaçao Margie Bond, die zich concentreerde op de geschiedenis van de gelijkheid van vrouwen en ze gaf het publiek om na te denken over de wetenschap dat je als vrouw er 100 procent klaar voor bent, je verdient een stoel aan tafel en om je authentieke zelf te zijn.

Initiatiefnemer en organisator van de conferenties Reyna Joe sprak haar dank uit aan allen die het mogelijk hebben gemaakt om de conferentie door te laten gaan.

De focus blijft op vrouwen die zich hebben ingespannen om te studeren en een carrière te hebben en om hen voldoende empowered te hebben om tevreden te zijn, ondersteund als waardevolle leden van hun gemeenschap.

Het onderwerp van dit jaar werd wetenschappelijk geïntroduceerd door Gina Marcano, die een Master of Arts in Politicologie heeft en die docent is aan de Universiteit van Curaçao voor de Faculteit der Sociale en Gedragswetenschappen en les geeft in “Inleiding tot sociaal werk”, “Menselijk gedrag en sociale omgeving ”, en “Bureauonderzoek in de sociale wetenschappen”.

Haar inleiding liet zien hoe mensen naar gender kijken en hoe de manier waarop moderne gemeenschappen naar gender kijken sterk Europees beïnvloed is.

De volgende spreker was transman Roderick die een duidelijk beeld gaf van hoe zijn leven is doordat hij van geslacht is verandert.

‘Van kleins af aan wist ik dat ik een man ben’, zei hij en zijn presentatie was voor velen emotioneel om te zien wat er kan gebeuren in het leven van een persoon zoals hij: een self made man.

HR-professional Judith Brekelmans sprak over diversiteit @ inclusie, vanuit het perspectief van HR. Met name de arbeidsplaatsen ondergaan veranderingen omdat het niet meer mogelijk is om te doen alsof er niets aan de hand is, verschillende geslachten moeten worden geïdentificeerd enerbij worden betrokken.

De deelnemers hadden veel vragen en iedereen was het erover eens dat er veel informatie nodig is om de inclusie te bereiken waarvan uiteindelijk iedereen profiteert.

De conferentie had ook een interessante sessie met boekuitgever Sierra Melcher van Red Thread Publishing, die informatie gaf over de uitdaging om je verhaal te publiceren en je ervaringen met de wereld te delen.

Het is ook de bedoeling van de conferentie dat meer vrouwen hun verhalen gaan schrijven en publiceren.

Ceremoniemeester Nelly Rosa deed het uitstekend net als Jason Rafaël die het technische gedeelte voor zijn rekening had.

Initiatiefnemer en organisator Reyna Joe is dankbaar voor het resultaat van deze conferentie waar het voor de 19e keer mogelijk was om een empowerend evenement te creëren voor geweldige vrouwen en degenen die hen steunen.

Meer gedetailleerde informatie vindt u op de facebookpagina: About Female Leadership.

Op de foto’s: momenten gedurende de 19e conferentie.

