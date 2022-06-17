Latest:

Construction of new GVP school starts in August The project is jointly funded by the central government and the Public Entity

17-06-2022

On the picture from left to right ; Goverment Commissioner Alida Francis and owner of Statia Construction Jamie Lopes

Construction of the new Gwendoline van Putten school (GVP) is expected to begin in August 2022, with completion scheduled for late summer of 2024. The Public Entity St. Eustatius signed a contract on Wednesday 15 June, 2022 with Statia Construction to build the new school.

The two-storey, U-shaped structure with a total floor space of approximately 4,000 square metres, will be located on the Korthalsweg, next to the STUCO office and behind the planned administrative office.

The project is jointly funded by the Public Entity St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

MAS Architecture of Rotterdam designed the building, and Statia Construction was selected as the contractor after a tender process.

The buildings which currently house the GVP school opened in 1988 and no longer meet the practical and structural requirements.

