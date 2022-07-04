Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

The Youth Council was welcomed by Island Council Member Esmeralda Johnson and Youth Council coach Gerald Simmons de-Jong in Den Haag on Saturday, July 2nd.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Vakantieplan 7 juli 2022 t/m 10 augustus 2022. Total Care Institute gaat de werld rond. Meldt uw kind aan vanaf 1 juni 2022. De enige vakantieplan die gedurende de hele vakantie loopt en de goedkoopste met de beste hoge kwaliteit.
Klik hier oom naar onze FaceBook te gaan: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

Public Entity Saba

The Youth Council was welcomed by Island Council Member Esmeralda Johnson and Youth Council coach Gerald Simmons de-Jong in Den Haag on Saturday, July 2nd.
The delegation arrived safe and sound and got through Schiphol well, despite the ongoing confusion at the airport due to staffing problems.
For their arrival, the teenagers had a welcome dinner in Den Haag after a short afternoon exploring the city center.

You May Also Like

37 personen ontvangen Nederlandse Nationaliteit

REDAKSHON 0

Frakshon di MAN a entrega inisiativa di lei pa adaptashon den nos lei labor (Arbeidsregeling 2000).

REDAKSHON 0

Landsontvanger ta kuminsá atendé sierto transakshon na lokalidat temporal entrante awe 30 di ougùstùs 2019

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: