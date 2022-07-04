The Youth Council was welcomed by Island Council Member Esmeralda Johnson and Youth Council coach Gerald Simmons de-Jong in Den Haag on Saturday, July 2nd.
Public Entity Saba
The Youth Council was welcomed by Island Council Member Esmeralda Johnson and Youth Council coach Gerald Simmons de-Jong in Den Haag on Saturday, July 2nd.
The delegation arrived safe and sound and got through Schiphol well, despite the ongoing confusion at the airport due to staffing problems.
For their arrival, the teenagers had a welcome dinner in Den Haag after a short afternoon exploring the city center.
You must log in to post a comment.