Bonaire Launches New International Tourism Campaign, It’s In Our Nature

The campaign is supported by an internationally targeted media channel plan, including a large-scale placement in New York City’s Times Square

Bonaire, an island nation in the Dutch Caribbean, today announced the launch of its new tourism campaign, It’s In Our Nature, featuring a new brand identity. The campaign is supported by an omnichannel media plan to reach eco conscious visitors across the globe.

Bonaire has a uniquely eco-centric mission. It’s the first island in the Caribbean to have a protected marine park, and is championing a Blue Destination certification program that puts sustainability, economic development, and culture at the forefront of operations for seaside destinations.

The new campaign, titled It’s In Our Nature, speaks to Bonaire’s appreciation for all that the land provides, the warmth of its people and the way a vacation makes travelers feel. The style is inspired by the island itself, and incorporates influences from high-end fashion, classic cinema, and the scrap books found in homes all over the world. When combined, these elements position the island of Bonaire as a place different from the rest; a natural gem of the Caribbean that one must experience to believe.

The process began nearly a year ago when the Tourism Corporation of Bonaire identified an agency partner, Dunn & Co., to guide a months-long process including brand strategy, development of a new look and feel and visual identity, production of photography and videography, construction of a new website, refreshed social media properties, a campaign concept, and a media planning and buying strategy.

The campaign will take shape in various forms across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean throughout the remainder of 2022. Media placements include a large-scale digital out-of-home execution in Times Square, social media and social influencer content, digital display, paid search, pre-roll, streaming television, native advertising, and strategic content partnerships with best-in-class travel industry publications.

“The new brand and campaign capture the magic of Bonaire’s nature and people. It communicates through eye-catching production and strategic storytelling why Bonaire is a top destination for eco-minded travelers,” said CEO of Bonaire’s Tourism Corporation Miles Mercera. “We look forward to warmly saying ‘Bon Biní!’ to both new and returning visitors excited to experience our culture, support our people, and protect our land.”