Mei a registrá 43.532 turista di estadia

no opstante komienso temporada slou di turismo…

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di yüni 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 43.532 turista di estadia durante luna di mei. Esaki ta representá un kresementu di 22% kompará ku mei 2022 na momentu ku 35.813 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Esaki ta promé biaha den historia ku Kòrsou a risibí 43 mil turista di estadia na luna di mei. E rèkòrt anterior pa luna di mei tabata na 2019 na momentu ku un total di 36.386 turista di estadia a keda registrá.

Manera por mira den e imágen abou, te ku aworakí Kòrsou a yama bon bini na un mínimo di 42 mil turista di estadia den un solo luna. Tabata di spera ku e kantidat di bishitante risibí na mei kompará ku luna di aprel lo tabata ménos dor di fluktuashon di “seizoen” (seasonality), no opstante esaki e kantidat di turista di estadia risibí na mei tabata riba 43 mil ilustrando e demanda grandi pa Kòrsou. E imágen abou ta mustra tambe e prestashon di e lunanan di aña 2023 kompará ku aña 2022, ilustrando e prestashon positivo di e promé 5 lunanan di aña.

Kantidat di turista di estadia pa kada region na mei 2023

E kantidat di turista di estadia risibí for di Nort Amérika a dòbel na luna di mei registrando 138% kresementu, markando un tendensia prometedor pa kresementu kontinuo for di e region aki. Total 12.178 turista a bishitá nos for di Nort Amérika. For di Sur Amérika tin un kresementu supstansial, CTB ta raportá un kresementu di 51% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Region di Karibe tambe ta mustra kresementu, registrando 30% mas turista kompará ku aña pasá.

Europa ta e úniko region ku a kai den kantidat di turista (-14%), no opstante esaki Europa ta keda esun promé den kantidat total di turista ku a bishitá Kòrsou. Region di Europa ta representá 43% di e total di bishitante ku a biaha pa nos pais. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E 5 merkadonan prinsipal

Huntu e 5 merkadonan prinsipal na luna di mei 2023 a representá un total di 32.995 (76%) turista di estadia. CTB ta mira un bahada den kantidat di turista di estadia for di Hulanda, komo konsekuensia di e bahada den kantidat di stul for di e merkado hulandes, sinembargo dor di e diversifikashon kaminda otro merkadonan prinsipal ta presta di forma espektakular esaki ta sòru pa e prestashon total ta positivo. No opstante e echo ku a registrá ménos turista hulandes na luna di mei 2023, CTB ta raportá ku e kantidat di turista registrá for di Hulanda ta igual ku na mei 2019 na momentu ku un kantidat di 15.713 turista hulandes a keda risibí. For di Estádos Unídos nos a registrá 138% mas turista. Un di e motibunan prinsipal pa e oumento aki ta e bon kolaborashon entre sektor públiko i privá den promoshon di Kòrsou na Estádos Unídos. Ademas for di 6 di aprel último e kantidat di buelo di JetBlue for di JFK tambe a oumentá. E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e 5 merkadonan prinsipal inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Akomodashon, kantidat di anochi averahe i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a keda un averahe di 8 anochi riba nos pais. Di tur e turistanan, un total di 61% a skohe pa keda den un resort hotel (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo). Un total di 37% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou ta personanan entre e edat di 25 – 44 miéntras 30% ta entre e edat di 45 – 64. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou den luna di mei 2023.

Prestashon turismo krusero

Na luna di mei un total di 15 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 40.697 turista krusero. Aña pasá mei, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 8 barku krusero ku un total di 28.362 turista krusero.

Strong May despite start shoulder season

WILLEMSTAD – June 16, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 43,532 stayover visitors for the month of May, representing a 22% increase compared to May 2022, when 35,813 tourists visited Curaçao. It is the first time in history that Curaçao has welcomed at least 43,000 stayover arrivals in the month of May. The previous record for the month of May was in 2019, when CTB recorded 36,386 stayover arrivals.

As can be seen in the image below, CTB welcomed so far at least 42,000 stayover arrivals in one single month. It is expected that May arrivals will fall compared to April because of seasonality, however by holding above 43,000 visitors shows the great demand to Curaçao. The table below shows the performance of 2023’s months compared to last year, illustrating the positive performance of the past five months.

Stayover arrivals by region May 2023:

Tourist arrivals from the North American region doubled in May, with 138% increase marking a promising trend for continued growth out of the region. In total 12,178 North American visitors were recorded.

There is a substantial rise in visitor arrivals out of South America, as the CTB reports a 51% growth in arrivals. The Caribbean region also shows growth, recording 30% more visitors than last year.

Europe is the only region that fell in visitor arrivals (-14%), however its share of the total arrivals remains primary with 43% of all visitors travelling from Europe to Curaçao. The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries share in arrivals for May 2023 was 32,995 (76%) stayover visitors. CTB sees a decline in stayover arrivals out of the Netherlands, this is the impact of having less seat capacity out of the Dutch market, however the diversification of having other top countries performing spectacular is holding an overall positive performance. Despite of recording less Dutch visitors in May 2023, CTB reports that arrivals from Holland are similar compared to May 2019, when we recorded 15,713 Dutch visitors. Out of the USA we have recorded 138% more visitors. One of the main reasons of this increase is the great collaboration between the public and private sector promoting Curaçao in the United States of America. In addition, the increase in service out of JFK with JetBlue is also effective as of April 6th. The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Accommodation, average nights, and demographics:

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 8 nights on average in Curaçao. Sixty-one percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. Many of the visitors who travelled in May are between 25 and 44 years old (37%) and 45 and 64 years old (30%). The images below illustrate the accommodation and demographics of the tourists who travelled to Curaçao in May 2023.

Cruise data:

There were 15 cruise ship calls and 40,697 cruise visitors in May, this year.

Last year, May Curaçao Ports Authority reported 8 cruise ship calls and 28,362 cruise passengers.

