Buelo inougural Azul Airlines ruta Brazil – Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 24 di yüni 2023 – E dia grandi a yega! E avion di Azul Airlines ku diseño di nos Handelskade a baha na Kòrsou, introdusiendo di e manera aki e konekshon direkto entre Belo Horizonte, Brazil i Kòrsou. Azul Airlines ta e aerolínea di mas grandi di Brazil den kantidat di ruta i destinashon ku e aerolínea ta sirbi. E buelo semanal pa Kòrsou lo keda efektuá ku un avion Airbus A320 ku un kapasidat di 174 stul. E buelo ta sali for di BH Airport na e siudat Belo Horizonte riba tur djasabra pa 1or di mèrdia yegando Kòrsou pa 6or di atardi. E buelo di regreso ta sali Kòrsou riba djadumingu 8:30 mainta i yega Belo Horizonte 4or di atardi. Na yegada di e promé buelo e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa. Durante selebrashon di e buelo inougural sr. Vitor Silva, General Manager of Network and Strategic Planning di Azul Airlines a duna e bon notisia ku na luna di òktober i novèmber lo introdusí buelonan adishonal na e skema aktual i entrante desèmber 2023 lo dòbel e frekuensia aktual na 2 biaha pa siman. E notisia a keda hopi bon risibí pa tur dignatario i invitado presente. E buelonan di Azul Airlines ta bini komo resultado di un demanda kresiente for di e merkado di Brazil.

E konekshon nobo di Azul Airlines lo habri posibilidat pa mas turista bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé; un portafolio amplio di akomodashon, variedat di atrakshon turístiko, playanan bunita, nos historia riku, diferente tipo di evento, deportenan akuátiko, nos kushina krioyo, platonan internashonal i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel. Introdukshon di e buelo direkto entre Brazil i Kòrsou ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal. Durante e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, sr. Vitor Silva, General Manager of Network and Strategic Planning di Azul Airlines i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP. Ademas, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper i Minister Martina huntu ku sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di CTB i sr. Jonny Andersen (CAP) a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na sr. Silva ku un bunita potrèt di nos Handelskade riba dje.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá Azul Airlines ku nan destinashon nobo, Kòrsou!

Inaugural flight Azul Airlines on Brazil – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- June 24, 2023 – The big day has arrived! The Azul Airlines airplane which carries the design of our iconic Handelskade waterfront has landed on Curaçao, thereby introducing a direct connection between Belo Horizonte in Brazil and Curaçao. Azul is the largest airline in Brazil in terms of the number of flights and destinations it serves. The weekly flight to Curaçao will be realized with an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats. The flight departs from the BH Airport in the city of Belo Horizonte on Saturdays at 1:00PM, arriving in Curaçao at 6:00PM. The flight departures from Curaçao are on Sundays at 8:30AM arriving in Belo Horizonte at 4:00PM. On the arrival of the first flight, the airplane was greeted with the traditional water salute. During the celebration of the inaugural flight, Mr. Vitor Silva, General Manager of Network and Strategic Planning of Azul Airlines shared the good news that additional flights will be added to the current schedule in October and November, and starting December 2023, the frequency will be doubled to twice a week. The news was very well received by all the dignitaries and guests who were present. The Azul Airlines flights come as the result of a growing demand from the Brazilian market.

The new connection of Azul Airlines will open up the possibility for more tourists to come experience all that Curaçao has to offer; an extensive portfolio of accommodations, a variety of tourist attractions, beautiful beaches, our rich history, different kinds of events, watersports, our local cuisine, international dishes and above all, our friendly people. The introduction of these direct flights between Brazil and Curaçao also provides more travel options to our local people. During the inaugural flight ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transport and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Mr. Vitor Silva, General Manager of Network and Strategic Planning of Azul Airlines and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP, all gave short speeches to acknowledge and celebrate this important occasion. Moreover, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper, and Minister Martina together with Mr. Hugo Clarinda, deputy director of CTB and Mr. Jonny Andersen (CAP), handed a commemorative plaque to Mr. Silva, on which a beautiful picture of our Handelskade was displayed.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) congratulate Azul Airlines with its new destination, Curaçao!