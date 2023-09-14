CTB kontentu ku e skema di wenter di WestJet

E frekuensia di buelo lo oumentá na dos biaha pa siman entre desèmber i aprel

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di sèptèmber 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku entrante fin di òktober próksimo te ku mei 2024 e aerolínea WestJet lo ehekutá su skema di wenter pa Kòrsou. WestJet ta e di dos aerolínea di mas grandi di Canada ku pa basta aña ta operando buelonan direkto semanal pa Kòrsou durante temporada di wenter.

E skema di wenter di WestJet ta inisiá 29 di òktober 2023 ku 1 buelo pa siman entre Toronto i Kòrsou riba djadumingu. Entrante 18 di desèmber te ku 1 di aprel 2024 e buelonan entre Toronto i Kòrsou lo oumentá na 2 biaha pa siman riba djadumingu i djaluna. E desishon aki ta bini komo resultado di e demanda haltu pa Kòrsou. For di 7 di aprel te ku 5 di mei 2024 e aerolínea lo ehekutá su buelo regular ku frekuensia di 1 biaha pa siman riba djadumingu. E skema di wenter aki ta nifiká ku mas turista for di Canada por bishitá Kòrsou pa nan vakashon. Na mes momentu e oumento den kantidat di buelo ta brinda mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal ku ke bishitá Toronto. E buelo pa Kòrsou lo keda efektuá ku un Boeing 737 MAX ku un kapasidat di 174 stul.

Turismo di Kòrsou ta sigui riba bon kaminda. E esfuersonan pa Kòrsou ta mas aksesibel pa turistanan for di Canada, ta un kolaborashon estrecho entre WestJet i partnernan lokal; Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

Curaçao Tourist Board celebrates WestJet winter schedule

Flight frequency to increase to twice a week between December and April…

WILLEMSTAD- September 14, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board announces that from the end of October until the first week of May 2024, WestJet will be operating its winter schedule to Curaçao. WestJet is the second-largest airline of Canada, which for many years has been operating weekly direct flights to Curaçao during the winter season.

The winter schedule of WestJet will begin on October 29, 2023, with one flight per week operating between Toronto and Curaçao on Sundays. From December 18 to April 1, 2024, the flights between Toronto and Curaçao will be increased to twice a week on Sundays and Mondays. This decision comes as a result of the high demand for Curaçao. From April 7 to May 5, 2024, the airline will execute their regular once a week flight on Sundays. This winter schedule means that more tourists from Canada can visit Curaçao for their vacation. At the same time, the increased connectivity provides more travel options for our local people who want to visit Toronto. The flight to Curaçao will be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX with a seat capacity of 174.

Tourism in Curaçao continues to be on the right track. The efforts to make Curaçao more accessible to tourists from Canada are the result of a close collaboration between WestJet and local partners such as the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

