Bonaire delegation attended different Trade Shows and Partnership Meetings in the USA

Bonaire was present at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Seatrade Cruise Global, and Routes Americas 2023.

A Bonaire delegation consisting of CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Miles Mercera, CEO of Bonaire International Airport (BIA), Maarten van der Scheer, and Howard Mann from Campbell-Hill Aviation Group attended the Routes Americas 2023. This took place March 21-23 in Chicago, Illinois. The team had conversations with our current US airlines, and also with potential airlines to further discuss the possibilities to start with more direct flights out of the US, South America and Canada.

TCB also attended the Palm Beach International Boat Show for the first time, which took place in West Palm Beach, Florida. TCB attended the show in partnership with PADI, where attendees were able to experience a Virtual Reality of Bonaire’s underwater world. Also, attendees were able to sign up to win prizes every day. The show took place from March 22 – 26, 2023.

A Bonaire delegation was also present at the Seatrade Cruise Global, which took place from March 27 – 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Like previous years Bonaire shared a booth with sister islands Aruba and Curaçao. This gives the island opportunity to discuss current and future strategy with the cruise lines.

“Our partnership meetings are an important yearly component of our strategy as we firmly believe in aligning our efforts and sharing the most recent updates of our island with our stakeholders. Sustainable Tourism development is a collective effort of all of us and we thank our airline, cruise and tour operator partners for the dedication and commitment to our destination,” said Miles B M Mercera, CEO of TCB.