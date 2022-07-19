Kantidat rèkert di turista di estadia for di Estádos Unídos na yüni 2022

WILLEMSTAD- 18 di yüli 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 37.541 turista di estadia pa luna di yüni. Esaki ta e promé biaha ku CTB ta raportá riba 37 mil turista di estadia durante e temporada abou di turismo. E kantidat di turista risibí a surpasá e kantidat registrá na yüni 2019 ku 3.614 bishitante, na yüni 2019 un total di 33.927 turista di estadia a bishitá nos pais. Pa loke ta trata e merkado di Estádos Unídos e kantidat di turista di estadia risibí a surpasá tur e kantidatnan registrá anteriormente. Kòrsou a risibí un total di 9.584 turista for di Estádos Unídos na luna di yüni, esaki ta un kantidat rèkert di turista di estadia prosedente for di Estádos Unídos den un solo luna. Total Kòrsou a yama bon bini na un kantidat di 1.251 turista di estadia pa dia, e turistanan aki a keda un total di 326.264 anochi riba Kòrsou.

For di Hulanda nos a risibí 14.796 turista na yüni kual ta 13% mas ku na luna di yüni 2019 esta promé ku pandemia na momentu ku un kantidat di 13.081 turista a keda risibí. For di Alemania, 1.099 bishitante a keda risibí miéntras for di Bèlgika a registrá 674 bishitante.

Un total di 9.584 turista a bishitá nos pais for di Estádos Unídos na luna di yüni. Pa loke ta trata Canada, e total di turista risibí tabata 275. Pues total nos a risibí 9.859 turista for di Nort Amérika.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 6.206 turista a keda risibí. Di e turistanan aki un total di 3.378 esta 54% ta prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras 875 esta 14% a bishitá nos for di Brazil. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 2.877 turista di estadia na yüni, primordialmente for di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di yüni un total di 9 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 29.808 turista krusero.

Sifranan yanüari te ku yüni 2022

Total Kòrsou a registrá 227 mil turista di estadia for di yanüari te ku yüni 2022. For di Europa un total di 141 mil turista a keda risibí. For di Nort i Sur Amérika e kantidat registrá tabata respektivamente 41 mil i 27 mil turista. Nos paisnan bisiña den Karibe a sòru pa 12 mil turista den e periodo menshoná. E progreso pa yega bèk na e nivel di prestashon promé ku pandemia ta kanando den bon direkshon. Den e promé seis lunanan di aña nos a yega na 96% di e kantidat registrá durante e promé seis lunanan di 2019 na momentu ku Kòrsou a risibí 237 mil turista di estadia.

Tur e esfuersonan ku ta keda hasí pa registrá un prestashon positivo di e sifranan di turismo ta un kolaborashon entre stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal. CTB ta mirando e demanda pa Kòrsou i ta antisipá un bon prestashon den e lunanan benidero.

Record-breaking number of US arrivals in June 2022

WILLEMSTAD – July 18, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 37,541 stayover visitors for the month of June. It is the first time that CTB reports over 37 thousand stayover visitors during the low season month. The number of stayover visitors surpassed the June 2019 arrivals with 3,614 visitors, when CTB registered 33,927 stayover visitors. The US market in particular outperformed all its previous registered number of visitor arrivals. Curaçao welcomed a total of 9,584 US visitors in June, a record-breaking number of US visitors in one single month.

In overall, we welcomed an average of 1,251 stayover visitors per day who spent a total of 326,264 visitor nights in Curaçao.

We welcomed 14,796 Dutch visitors in June, which is 13% more than June 2019, when we welcomed 13,081 Dutch visitors (pre-pandemic). Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 1,099 and 674 visitors respectively.

A total of 9,584 US visitors were welcomed in June. Two hundred and seventy-five visitors were welcomed out of Canada. In total we welcomed 9,859 visitors from North America.

We welcomed 6,206 from the South American region. Of the South America arrivals, 3,378 (54%) and 875 (14%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,877 stayover visitors in June, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 9 cruise ship calls and 29,808 cruise visitors for the month of June.

Year to Date arrivals: January through June 2022

In total 227 thousand visitors are registered from January through June 2022. Out of Europe, we welcomed 141 thousand tourists in Curaçao. From North and South America, we welcomed 41 and 27 thousand visitors respectively. Our neighboring islands from the Caribbean provided 12 thousand visitors during this period.

Our progress to recoup our pre-pandemic production continues in the right direction. We have recovered 96% of the tourist arrivals in the first six months of the year. In the first six months of 2019 we have registered 237 thousand visitors.

All efforts to register positive tourism performance is a joint collaboration between our local stakeholders combined with our international partners. CTB is noticing the demand to our destination and foresees great performance in the upcoming months.