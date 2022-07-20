Latest:

GOBIERNU 

MINISTERIO DI HUSTISIA KLA PA SIRBI ATROBE

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ HUSTISIA

 PUBLIKÁ RIBA 20 YÜLI 2022

Nos a resolvé e interupshon di koriente ku tabata okashoná problema na nos ofisina na Wilhelminaplein z/n.
Awor Ministerio di Hustisia por duna e servisio kustumbrá atrobe. Diskulpa pa kualke molèster.

 

 

 

 

 

