Philipsburg Police Station closed for sterilization and disinfection 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

KPSM Department of Communication 

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

 

Police  Press release: Philipsburg Police Station closed for sterilization and disinfection 

 

The Philipsburg Police Station will be disinfected and sterilized as of 19:30pm, today, Tuesday, July 19. The treatment will continue until 6:00am, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20. Officers will be posted outside the station to assist the public. 

 

The management of the Police Force of              St. Maarten KPSM made this decision due to the number of police officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten officers have tested positive and are on sick leave. 

 

KPSM apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary safety measures would cause to both staff and public.

 

The management team wish all the officers a speedy recovery. We serve and protect, but we can only do this if we are all in good health.

 

KPSM reminds its staff that COVID-19  is far from over and all protocols should be adhered to whenever necessary to ensure the safety of each other and family.

 

In spite of the location closures, KPSM can still be reach at the following numbers:

 

Police main line: +1721 54-22222

Emergency hotline: 911

Hotline: 9300

 

 

