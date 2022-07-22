Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Marijuana nursery dismantled

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Uniform Division, conducted a house search in Saunders in the evening of Wednesday, 20 July 2022, based on information received about possible narcotics peddling.

 

An elaborate marijuana nursery was found at the location. The equipment, a large number of marijuana plants, and cash were confiscated.

Three suspects with initials E.A.G.R., E.E.R., and J.E.L. were arrested in connection with the marijuana nursery. The three men were transported to Philipsburg Police Station where they are held pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding similar illegal operations or weapons is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit on +1 721 542 222 ext. 208, 214 or 224. If you wish to remain anonymous, use the tip line at 9300. A private message can also be sent via Facebook page: Police Force of  Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.

 

You May Also Like

Politie rukt groots uit voor man met stofzuiger in Rotterdam

REDAKSHON 0

PERSONA A BULA FOR DI SHETE PISO

REDAKSHON 0

Lokalidat di Korte Komun di Hustisia i kompleho di sèl na Barber dekretá komo zonanan prohibí pa transporte aereo i drone.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: