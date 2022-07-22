Hefe di kuerpo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta baha di funshon

Riba 12 di yanüari 2023 e hefe di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, Señor Rosales despues di a ehersé e funshon di hefe di kuerpo pa 6 aña, lo baha for di e funshon.

Esaki riba su mes petishon i den bon konsulta ku e ‘Korpsbeheerder’. Señor Rosales lo kontinuá pa algun aña komo konsehero di kolegio di hefenan di kuerpo i lo tei pa risibí i prepará e hefe nobo di kuerpo.

Lo publiká e vakatura pa hefe di kuerpo nobo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense na komienso di ougùstùs 2022.

Señor Rosales lo sigui ehersé su funshon ku hopi amor i dedikashon pa kuerpo i komunidat di tantu Boneiru, Saba i Sint Eustatius.

The Chief of Police for Dutch Caribbean Police Force resigns

On the 12th of January, 2023, the current chief of police the Dutch Caribbean Police Force , Mr. Rosales, will resign after having held the position of chief of police for 6 years.

This at his request and in close consultation with the Police Force Manager. Mr. Rosales will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs for a few more years and will warmly welcome and train the new Chief of Police of Dutch Caribbean Police Force.

The vacancy for the new Chief of Police will be published in early August 2022.

For the time being, Mr. Rosales continues to perform his function with great love and dedication, for the police force and the societies of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Korpschef KPCN legt functie neer per 12 januari 2023

Op 12 januari 2023 zal de huidige korpschef KPCN, de heer Rosales, na 6 jaar de functie van korpschef te hebben vervuld, zijn functie neerleggen.

Dit op zijn verzoek en in goed overleg met de korpsbeheerder. De heer Rosales zal nog enkele jaren als adviseur van het college van korpschefs blijven fungeren en zal de nieuwe Korpschef warm ontvangen en inwerken.

De vacature voor de nieuwe Korpschef zal begin augustus 2022 worden gepubliceerd.

De heer Rosales blijft vooralsnog zijn functie met veel liefde en toewijding uitvoeren, voor het korps en de samenlevingen van zowel Bonaire, Saba als Sint Eustatius.