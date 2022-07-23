Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Daytime armed robbery in Sucker Garden. 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Today, July 22, around 11: 30am, an unknown armed man stormed into the Five Star Supermarket on Sucker Garden Road and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene with an accomplice who was on an awaiting scooter. They headed in the direction of Defiance, Upper Princess Quarter.

KPSM urges anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding at the time and who may have information that can help in the investigation to share with authorities. If you see something, say something to help in the arrest of these criminals.

 

 

You May Also Like

Wak un idiotes di marka mayo aki. Video di hulandes ku ta baha suv na awa pa pret.

REDAKSHON 0

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Título: eksploshon na un pòmp di gasolin

REDAKSHON 0

DETENIDONAN POR RISIBÍ BISHITA BÈK NA PRIZON

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: