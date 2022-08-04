USNS Burlington Visits Aruba for Rest and Recuperation 

The USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) will be on Aruba for rest and recuperation 4-7 August 2022. The Spearhead-class USNS Burlington is an expeditionary fast transport ship used to transport personnel or up to 600 tons of cargo and can operate in harsh conditions. This port call marks the first for a Spearhead Class vessel in the Port of Oranjestad, Aruba. The port visit will provide Burlington Sailors the opportunity to experience Aruba’s rich culture.

The USNS Burlington is deployed to the Caribbean under command of U.S. Naval Forces South (NAVSOUTH)/4th Fleet in support of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) joint and combined military operations. The U.S. military employs maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to strengthen interoperability and build enduring partnerships. These operations enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean and South and Central America.